‘A place where shows die’: Netflix subscribers snap after another popular series gets the boot

There was a time when Netflix was seen as a safe haven for great shows that needed saving after some network channel or streamer failed to see their potential. But that is evidently no longer the case as the streamer has canceled yet another beloved show, the fantasy series Lockwood & Co., after just one season. Needless to say, Netflix is once again on the receiving end of much ire and justified fingers pointing out every crime it is guilty of.

As a die-hard fan of fantasy shows, seeing the streamer axing shows with high potential left, right, and center has not been a pretty thought occupying my waking hours and my nightmares as I fret over which series is getting struck with the cancelation curse next. Why? Because there appear to be no set boundaries within which Netflix makes its much-detested decisions as it has ended shows with massive views, high popularity, and exceptionally positive critic and audience reviews.

And now, Lockwood & Co. has joined its kill list.

While fantasy lovers like me prefer to hide in a corner and curse ourselves for once again getting attached to a Netflix show — because learning from mistakes is so old school — not everyone is a fan of passive presentation of the anger bubbling inside them.

Cannot believe Netflix cancelled Lockwood and Co. I’m devastated. I really needed another season. They keep canceling all the cool unique stuff. I’m so sick of starting another show, getting attached to it, just for it to be cancelled. I really need someone to #SaveLockwoodandCo pic.twitter.com/paL0kvYGkN — Olivia #LockwoodandCo #SaveHalfBad ☂︎🐺🏳️‍🌈 (@AddictWythAPen) May 13, 2023

we’re never going to see them kiss, go into the other side while hiding from ghosts together, their first interaction after lucy leaves for four months, or lockwood open up about what happened to his family to lucy guys 🙁 pic.twitter.com/N557c0xM7S — kaz/ember ☽☾ (@lqvekanej) May 12, 2023

Nothing good lasts forever and Netflix is making sure we never forget this particular piece of wisdom.

Remember when Netflix used to be a place where shows went to be saved from cancellation instead of a place where shows die after one season? — Sierra • F**k Netflix Era (@grimreaperbrbie) May 12, 2023

Almost every show they cancel somehow fails to meet the streamer’s mysterious limit of needed viewers. Well, Lockwood & Co. was a part of Netflix’s top global 10 shows for three weeks straight — does that mean nothing? Does the fact that the show picked up 79.91 million hours during the course of these weeks also hold no meaning?

netflix is so damn weird. like what do you mean the viewing numbers didn’t meet your threshold? wtf is their threshold then? pic.twitter.com/Kgm1bOGhHY — Portia • Lockwood & Co Era (5/13 Eras) (@portia_brn) May 12, 2023

It’s not just Lockwood & Co. fans that Netflix has did dirty — it has also betrayed Ruby Barker who left the period drama Bridgerton to join the fantasy series.

Ruby left Bridgerton just so that she could have her very deserving leading role as Lucy in Lockwood and Co. I lost Francesca Bridgerton just to go and lose Lucy Carlyle too 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cMRwPikxtT — Belle | lockwood&co era 💔 (@mixleven) May 12, 2023

In a way, the streamer is only whacking away its own stability as its penchant for killing shows after a single season isn’t exactly boasting faith in its new shows — it’s like diving too deep into a relationship while knowing that the other person has a history of ditching partners. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.

nobody is going to watch anything new on netflix if there’s the constant looming fear of cancellation. i almost didn’t watch lockwood and co for this very reason and i know many people feel the same#SaveLockwoodandCo https://t.co/aZqoIAW52q — miri！ (@hollowtapes) May 13, 2023

While I would also like to join the horde of displeased and very much angry fans to level questions and complaints at the streaming giant, given how pleas for renewing Warrior Nun have fallen on deaf ears, I will instead invest my energy in praying for Shadow and Bone season three, which hasn’t been given the green flag yet. *gulp*