A TV spinoff of one of Chris Evans’ most critically acclaimed movies is steaming away to success on streaming right now. In 2014, the Captain America actor starred in dystopian sci-fi actioner Snowpiercer, which turned out to be a surprise smash with audiences who loved its dark and inventive storyline. Six years later, a TV reboot of Snowpiercer arrived on our screens, and it’s currently finding renewed popularity on Netflix.

As per Flix Patrol, Snowpiercer is the 12th most popular TV series on the streaming giant the world over this week, having just jumped 36 places up the charts. Though it airs on TNT in the United States, Netflix is in charge of releasing the show globally. With the season three premiere debuting earlier this week, it seems international audiences are flocking to catch up with the series by revisiting the first two seasons.

via CJ Entertainment/The Weinstein Company

Following the same premise as the film (which came from future Oscar-winner Bong Joon-ho), Snowpiercer is set on board the titular Snowpiercer, a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the planet, carrying the remnants of humanity seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs lead the ensemble cast, which also includes Mickey Summer, Alison Wright, Ido Goldberg, and Susan Park.

Despite the popularity of its movie forebear, the Snowpiercer series hasn’t really made the same kind of impact as you might expect. That might be because its reviews were much — bad pun incoming — cooler than the movie’s. Season one sports just 63% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising it for having “style to spare” but bemoaning the lack of “subversive bite” that makes Joon-ho’s production such a masterpiece.

Still, Snowpiercer fans should definitely check it out if they haven’t already. TNT certainly has a lot of faith in it, as a fourth season has already been ordered. New episodes of season three arrive weekly.