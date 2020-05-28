Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Promises Their Finale Will Be Better Than Game Of Thrones’

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. just kicked off its seventh and final season last night, with the stakes raised higher than ever before now that the resurrected Phil Coulson and his crew have traveled into the past in order to stop the evil alien Chronicoms from changing history. The promise is, then, that this will be the biggest and best run of the surprisingly long-running MCU show yet. But TV fans have been here before, of course, with a certain popular series dropping the ball with its own last season back in 2019.

Star Chloe Bennet doesn’t think AoS lovers have got anything to worry about in this case, though. While speaking with Collider, Bennet – who plays Daisy Johnson AKA Quake AKA Skye – was asked if she thinks fans will be “satisfied” with season 7’s finale. The actress said she did, telling us that it won’t be another “Game of Thrones situation.”

“Yes, I do. This is not a Game of Thrones situation. I think fans will be very satisfied with the way that the show ends. There are a lot of endings. There are a lot of people on the show, and there are a lot of ways that it could go. This show has been kept alive by our fans. I think it’s safe to say that everyone was constantly thinking about how to make it more enjoyable, especially for the people who’ve been watching the show since Season 1.”

A couple of years ago, it looked like season 5 was going to be it for the show, so that run’s climax was pretty much a series finale, with Phil Coulson even dying (again). In the end, however, it got a shock double-renewal from ABC, and now here we are with season 7 just beginning. So, who knows what the actual conclusion of the show will be? Though at least Bennet is teasing that all the characters will get an ending and that it will be worthwhile for folks who’ve been with the series since the beginning. Before we get to the finale though, we’ve got multiple other time zones to dip into, as well as an Agent Carter crossover to enjoy.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7 continues Wednesdays on ABC.