Watch: Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Sneak Peak Travels To The Past

We’ve got exactly a week to go until Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns to our screens for its seventh and final season. To cap off the show on a high note, the resurrected Phil Coulson and his crew are heading back into the past in order to stop the evil time-traveling Chronicoms. Trailers have given us a flavor of what we can expect, but this new clip offers up our first sneak peek at the season premiere.

The 90-second clip drops Coulson (Clark Gregg), Daisy (Chloe Bennet), Mack (Henry Simmons) and Deke (Jeff Ward) in 1930s New York. “It’s the Great Depression,” the LMD Coulson explains. “A decade before Pearl Habor, almost four decades before Apollo 11. These people have never even seen a TV.”

The gang then go on to have that time travel fiction staple: the conversation about being careful with how they change history. Daisy mentions how she’s worried about “the Butterfly Effect,” but Deke argues that he believes in the “time stream idea.” As he says, this means that they, as mere sticks, can move about as they like in the past without altering the flow of the time stream. However, too many sticks can form a dam and irreversibly warp the course of time.

What’s the betting that the team will end up in danger of making some big changes to history this season? We know, for instance, that the gang will have to ensure the creation of S.H.I.E.L.D. itself, which comes with a price – they have to help HYDRA corrupt the organization from within.

Remember, they won’t remain in the 30s the whole time, though. We know that Enver Gjokaj is turning up as SSR agent Daniel Sousa (see above), marking a crossover with Agent Carter, so they’ll definitely jump ahead to the late 40s at some point.

Don’t miss Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7 when it kicks off on ABC next Wednesday, May 27th.