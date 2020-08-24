When Kevin Feige confirmed that none of the previous Marvel TV shows were considered official canon anymore, that presented more problems for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. than the others, because the entire selling point of the series in the first place was that it was connected directly to the events of the movies, with Joss Whedon even directing the pilot.

Over the course of the next seven seasons, a huge roster of familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe appeared on the show including some heavy hitters like Peggy Carter and Nick Fury, making it look like a difficult task for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to try and explain how it was no longer part of the MCU.

However, because this is a network show about superheroes where literally anything goes, time travel was used as the handy plot device to remove Phil Coulson and the gang’s adventures from continuity, with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. now existing in a separate corner of the multiverse. Although, the finale did have some connections to Avengers: Endgame.

First Look At Quake In Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6 1 of 3

With the slate now wiped clean, some of the characters could potentially make the jump into the mainline MCU on either the big screen or Disney Plus, and one of the most heavily rumored candidates has been Chloe Bennet’s Quake, with a new fan trailer from Mariavc imagining her headlining a spinoff series with a heavy cosmic influence.

Bennet has already admitted that she wants to continue playing Quake, and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. finale may have already provided a path for her to return at some point in the future. Not only that, but with the MCU only set to get bigger and bigger over the next few years, it really wouldn’t be difficult to find a way to add her into the mix.