‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ cast: Where are the Kilcher family members now?

Alaska: The Last Frontier fans have long been curious about the whereabouts of their favorite off-the-grid family.

The Kilcher family live on more than 600 acres of their homestead land in the state of Alaska. They are long-time residents, with their ancestors occupying the land as far back as the 1940s. Currently on hiatus in its eleventh season, the main Kilcher homestead has been sorely missed. However, there have been glimpses of what the family of survival enthusiasts have been up to these days. Perhaps Jewel and her rumored beau Kevin Costner could also make some much-needed cameos in future seasons?

Eivin and Eve Kilcher

Eivin is a dedicated father, husband, and tenacious outdoorsman. The former firefighter knows just about everything handy, from making knives to welding. Naturally, he’s also an expert fisherman and hunter-gatherer. He built his own homestead to house himself and his family.

He’s married to Eve Kilcher, his high school sweetheart whose tasks on the show include growing vegetables and raising her and Eivin’s children, Findlay and Sparrow Rose. Eve also wrote a successful cookbook, perfect for beginners and containing 85 original family recipes and advice on foraging, preserving, and gardening. Eivin hopes to inspire others to reduce their carbon footprint and slowly lean away from mass-produced products and food.

Most recently, Eivin and Eve keep their fans up to date with their latest projects via social media. Although they believe in living as simply as possible, the couple have Instagram profiles and love to share about their endeavors and time as a family.

As of November 2022, Eve began selling personalized copies of her cookbook and is possibly looking to branch out as an author and slowly move away from reality TV. The two also have a website open to share their passions outside the confines of the show.

Jane Kilcher

Jane is originally from Homer, Alaska, not far from the Kilcher Homestead and spent years as a commercial fisherwoman. Alaska: The Last Frontier enthusiasts who have eagerly awaited details about the upcoming season were in for a startling revelation in August 2023.

In a surprising announcement, Jane Kilcher, who also appears on Bering Sea Gold, took to Facebook to reveal some deeply personal news about her family. She shared that her husband Atz Lee was filing for a divorce, a situation she described as unfortunate but beyond her control.

Jane is also a registered nurse. She spoke on the show about having to go help out in the remote villages for several days a week when COVID first broke out. Due to her divorce, It is unclear if she will be back for future seasons of Alaska: The Last Frontier.

Atz Lee Kilcher

Atz Lee Kilcher is the son of Atz Kilcher, Otto Kilcher’s brother. His sister Jewel, who is not cast on the show, is a Grammy-nominated singer. Atz Lee is also an experienced hiker and probably the most adventurous of the Kilcher clan.

In 2015, he suffered a terrible fall when hiking in Otter Cove, Homer. His injuries included a broken arm, a broken shoulder, broken ankle, a broken hip, crushed ribs, and two punctured lungs. Having spent a year in recovery, he decided to file a legal complaint against the Otter Cove Resort. As he claimed, he wouldn’t have had to endure a harrowing accident if there had been proper signage installed at the hiking location. It is unknown if he won the case.

After his accident, Atz wanted to live further out in the wild, but his then-wife, Jane, always said she wouldn’t move there. Still, he went and built the cabin anyway. Atz Lee and Jane shared two children: Pieper and Etienne, who come from their previous relationships. Jane and Atz have long decided to shield their children from the scrutiny of social media.

Otto Kilcher

73-year-old Otto Kilcher is the most senior member of the Kilcher family, and is father to Eivin Kilcher. He is currently married to Charlotte. He is also a trained mechanic and animal breeder.

Unfortunately, Otto was trampled by a cow during a severe snowstorm in 2021 and had to be rescued so he wouldn’t succumb to the life-threatening injuries. However, recent footage has surfaced showing that the Kilcher patriarch is back to rolling bales of hay in his homestead. It is expected that he will not only be back on the show, but that he would begin a YouTube channel to share his day-to-day life on the Homestead.