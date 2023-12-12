What is Jewel’s dating history? The country singer’s previous relationships, explained

Celebrated country singer Jewel is no longer single.

Its terrible news for all of the 49-year-old’s love-lorn fans, but wonderful news for the recently-divorced Kevin Costner, who was seen cozying up with Jewel during a late-year trip to the Caribbean. Images of the pair cuddling up on their coastal vacay spread across the web like wildfire, stoking jealousy, rumors, and plenty of speculation.

All of that speculation is still running rampant, but Costner and Jewel seem perfectly happy staying quiet on the subject. Any official confirmation of their relationship has yet to come down, but fans of both stars have already made up their minds. They’re hearing premature wedding bells ringing in the back of their brains, as they celebrate a relationship that’s barely off the ground.

It’s a common theme, in Hollywood, for fans to get a bit overzealous when dating rumors arise. It’s happened with nearly every big name out there — Jewel and Costner are just the latest to get the treatment. Thankfully, it’s nothing new to either star, both of whom have lengthy dating histories that were likewise highly scrutinized by their legions of fans.

Jewel’s relationship history

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jewel, for her part, enjoyed several lengthy relationships before shacking up with Costner. The 49-year-old singer and songwriter was, like Costner, married to someone else for a stint, but her divorce is far more distant than Costner’s. The 68-year-old Yellowstone star’s divorce from Christine Baumgartner was only settled a few months back, but following its contentious conclusion it seems he found support in Jewel. Their relationship is still young, but hints from friends and family, paired with a set of cheery images, indicate that they’re happier than ever.

Long before she was eyeing Costner as a potential match, Jewel was enjoying a range of relationships with some of Hollywood’s most prominent bachelors. She dated Sean Penn for a spell in the mid-’90s, before the pair split and went their separate ways. Jewel was next linked up with soap opera star Christopher Douglas, this time in the late ’90s, long before he met his current wife.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Haiti Shines

Jewel was also briefly linked up with Jean-Claude Van Damme, not long after her split from Douglas, before she met cowboy Ty Murray, who she would ultimately marry. The pair met in 1999 and wed nearly a decade later, in 2008. By 2011 they were welcoming their son, Kase, into the mix, but their marriage was doomed to only last a few years more. By 2014 they were headed toward an amicable divorce, freeing up Jewel to eye the dating field once again.

Following her divorce, Jewel dated former NFL quarterback Charlie Whitehurst for several years. They didn’t officially split until 2017, after which Jewel spent a while single and far from the dating scene. That is, until Costner swept in.

She and Costner have reportedly been chatting for some time, but it’s hard to say how long their romance has been ongoing. We know it’s at least a few weeks old, based on those intimate Caribbean pictures, but their relationship is nothing if not young. They’ll need space to figure out whether or not there’s a future for them, and we’re more than happy to provide just that. We’re perfectly content to dream up a glossy future for the pair and leave them in peace to discover whether or not those wedding bells are in order.