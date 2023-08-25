Kevin Costner denies ‘extramarital affair’ in continued divorce proceedings

Kevin Costner is setting the record straight regarding any extramarital affairs in his 18-year marriage with Christine amid new legal requests and documents as the pair’s divorce continues to progress.

While there’s been a bit of back and forth up to this point already, it’s evident that one thing Kevin Costner won’t stand for is being accused of cheating in his marriage.

People Magazine was able to view documents in the legal proceedings, and the publication notes that Christine’s attorneys requested that Kevin’s lawyers respond to various “asks,” and one, in particular, was brought up which hinted at Kevin having an affair, specifically, money spent:

“Expenses paid by you, or any person at your request or on your behalf, relating to any extramarital romantic relationships.”

The publication goes on to share that Kevin didn’t agree to the request, and a statement from his own team of attorneys said that the allegations are nothing but attempts at badgering him. Regarding the asks, those working for Kevin said they are:

“Propounded only for purposes of harassment, is overbroad as to time period and subject matter, burdensome, oppressive and impermissibly compound.”

It was also mentioned that Kevin’s team says that they do not know if Christine did or didn’t engage in extramarital affairs of her own while continuing to deny that he engaged in any. While it’s clear that this isn’t exactly a divorce without hurt feelings, we hope they can get through this chapter and move on to a new one in their own way very soon.

Costner hasn’t spoken on his social channels about the divorce or any proceedings happening in court, but he has continued to share content that is motivating, inspirational, and reflective on a life well lived and a lot of life yet to enjoy.

Reflecting on a younger version of himself, Kevin says he’d tell him to get ready for one h*** of a ride, and he’s not just talking about his time in the Western genre.

I think often about what I’d go back and say to this guy. Mostly, I’d want to tell him to get ready for one hell of a ride.



What would you tell your younger self if given the chance? pic.twitter.com/P5nMoJI5xd — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) April 5, 2023

Costner is a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, and his life has been full of incredible experiences and a lot of magic.

He’s also been spending a lot of time with his children, from visiting the Dallas Cowboys to taking his daughter to a Taylor Swift concert and becoming the latest celeb turned Swiftie; he’s putting his best foot forward and trying to proceed through this troubling time in his life with dignity.