Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner continue child support tug of war in divorce proceedings

The divorce proceedings between Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, are continuing with a battle of stamina, at this point, regarding child support payments and coming together to agree on an amount that suits both parties.

Entertainment Tonight has shared a new report which states Baumgartner is still unhappy with what a judge ordered Costner to pay in July and has brought forth a new amount to be considered.

ET reports that the documents state that the child support payment being increased will give Baumgartner a more “comparable” lifestyle to Costner.

“This is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine’s lifestyle. $175,057 per month will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin’s lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable. For this reason, Christine’s request should be granted, and the order made retroactive to July 1.”

You may remember that Baumgartner initially asked for $248,000 in child support payments when the divorce proceedings first began, and in July, a judge ordered Costner to pay a total of $129,000 a month instead, but — as we said above, it appears that his estranged wife wasn’t happy with the ruling. In recent documents, she also called Costner “evasive” regarding financial documents he’d shared with the courts so far.

Costner’s been largely mum about everything going on in his personal life, but he has openly and vehemently denied the extramarital affairs Baumgartner seemed to accuse him of in recent documents. ET also notes that Baumgartner is asking for an “additional award” for both expert costs and attorney’s fees for a total amount of $855,000; $575,000 for attorney’s fees, and $280,000 for expert costs.