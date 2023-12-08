Are Kevin Costner and Jewel dating?

New romance rumors are swirling, after Kevin Costner and country singer Jewel were spotted cozying up in the Caribbean.

68-year-old Costner has had a tough year, between his departure from Yellowstone, the announcement of his divorce from handbag designer Christine Baumgartner in May, and the finalization of that divorce in September. Divorce is tough, no matter which way you swing it, and Costner’s withdrawal from the spotlight over recent months was likely a result of needing some space from fame.

Any space he sought is quick coming to an end with the rise of new rumors, unfortunately, as fans of both Costner and Jewel fixate on the possibility of a fling. All we have so far are a few scattered photos, but they’re more than enough for the general public to make up its mind.

Kevin Costner and Jewel’s relationship status

Costner departed Yellowstone, at least in part, due to its conflicting schedule with a passion project of his: Horizon, a series of westerns which the 68-year-old is set to star in and direct. The sprawling project got underway earlier this year, and largely kept Costner busy — and thus under the radar.

But he’s back in conversations in the wake of several intriguing images from a recent trip to the Caribbean. Jewel shared the first, which was relatively innocuous on its face, but soon more photos were unveiled, and gossip was swirling. The initial image, which is nestled in a reel of Caribbean snapshots, shows that Costner was, at least, on vacation with Jewel. They’re pictured near each other — but separated by another person — dressed in pristine white and looking thoroughly casual.

Soon, more images had emerged. TMZ shared a snapshot of the duo looking nice and cozy on their coastal getaway, and that, more than anything, set the rumors alight. It appears, in the shot, that Jewel is sitting on Costner’s lap, and — especially considering that hand placement — it makes it hard to deny rumors of a relationship. That’s not how friends sit.

There’s no confirmation from either Jewel or Costner, but TMZ leans on various sources who, according to the publication, verified the relationship. People who saw them on the trip noted that, while it was clear they were being discreet, their clear pleasure in one another’s company was obvious. It seems the relationship is still nice and new, but fans are hoping it has a future.

Until we have official confirmation from one of the people actually in the relationship, however, we’ll take all that wishful thinking at face value. Even if they were cozying up in the Caribbean, it doesn’t necessarily mean Jewel and Costner are an item. And up until they tell us otherwise, anything else is pure speculation.