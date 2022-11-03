Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia to join ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

Agatha: Coven of Chaos casting news continues to roll in as the Marvel TV series gets closer and closer to entering active production.

Hot off the back of yesterday’s news about Aubrey Plaza joining the show, Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia have also been confirmed to be joining the show’s growing cast.

Per Deadline’s initial reporting, the pair join Kathryn Hahn, who returns from Wandavision to star in the titular role, alongside Emma Caulfield Ford and Joe Locke – all of whom besides Hahn have undisclosed roles, with Marvel keeping a tight lid on any sort of plot details as per usual.

The show will be a reunion of sorts for Ali Ahn and Aubrey Plaza, with the pair both recently lending their voices to FXX’s Little Demon. Meanwhile Maria Dizzia is an alumni of shows like Orange is the New Black and 13 Reasons Why, as well as also appearing in The Good Nurse.

With Agatha: Coven of Chaos presumably being a show about witches, it’s gotten fans excited for a potential reunion between Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen in the MCU somewhere down the line, last seen together in Ingrid Goes West. Although such a reunion probably won’t happen during the events of Agatha, given the precarious nature of where the Scarlet Witch’s story last left off.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos doesn’t quite have a set release date yet, but it is reportedly set to begin filming some time next month. You can find everything else we know about the show’s casting and release window right here.