All ‘Care Bear’ names and colors

Care Bearsis one of the most successful cartoon (and toy) franchises of the ’80s that are still popular today. They look very simple but what made them unique is the meaning behind their colors and symbols. If you’re planning to buy them as a gift or just collect them, we’ve compiled a list of all the Care Bears’ names, symbols, and colors, so you’ll know who’s who in the Care Bear universe.
Meet theCare Bears
The first 10 Care Bears
Name
Color
Symbol
Bedtime Bear
Aqua Blue
Curved Moon
Birthday Bear
Golden Yellow
Small Cake
Cheer Bear
Carnation Pink
Rainbow
Friend Bear
Peach (1980) or Yellow Orange (2020)
Two Flowers
Funshine Bear
Lemon Yellow
Smiling Sun
Good luck Bear
Green
Four-leaf Clover
Grumpy Bear
Indigo Blue
Rain Cloud
Love-A-Lot Bear
Magenta Pink
Two Hearts
Tenderheart Bear
Brown/Brown Orange
Red Heart
Wish Bear
Turquoise
Shooting Star with Yellow Rainbow
Extended family (U.S. and U.K.)
Name
Color
Symbol
Baby Hugs Bear
Light Pink
Smiling Star Inside a Pink Heart
Baby Tugs Bear
Light blue
Smiling star inside a diaper
Champ Bear
Tan/Royal blue
Trophy
Grams Bear
Gray/Dark blue/Turquoise
Rose
Harmony Bear
Violet
Smiling Flower
Secret Bear
Tangerine/Magenta
Padlock
Share Bear
Lavender/Magenta
Milkshake with two straws and two Crossed lollipops with hearts on them
Take Care Bear
Honey yellow/Light hot pink
Smiling heart
True Heart Bear
Light yellow/White/Pale pink
Radiating star inside a heart
Daydream Bear
Pale pink/Blue-violet
Heart-Shaped Planet
Forest Friend Bear
Forest brown
Trees
Sea Friend Bear
Sea blue
Wave
I Love You Bear
Golden yellow
Red heart with text saying “I love you”
Surprise Bear
Sky blue/Amethyst purple
Jack-in-the-box
New Bears
Name
Color
Symbol
America Cares Bear
White
Shooting star
Do-Your-Best Bear
Lime green
Kite
Laugh-A-Lot Bear
Dark orange
Laughing star
Smart Heart Bear
Cerise red
Red apple
Thanks-A-Lot Bear
Teal
Shooting star
Best Friend Bear
Orchid
Rainbow with heart and star
Bashful Heart Bear
Sea green
Rainbow on a cloud with a pink heart
Hopeful Heart Bear
Fuchsia pink
Pink heart surrounded by multicolored rays of light
Too-Loud Bear
Coral red
Red and yellow megaphone
Me Bear
Lavender pink
Heart-shaped mirror
Messy Bear
Periwinkle blue
Silly tornado
Shine Bright Bear
Magenta
Yellow sun inside a purple heart
Superstar Bear
Lemon yellow
Orange star with red and yellow borders with a red heart inside surrounded by three small hearts
Heartsong Bear
Turquoise blue
Multicolored music note with three small hearts
Play-a-Lot Bear
Sky blue
Violet bouncing ball with red heart stamp and a rainbow trail.
Sweet Dreams Bear
Mauve Female
Light pink moon resting on a cloud surrounded by small hearts
Always There Bear
Red pink
Two smiling pink and lavender intertwined hearts
Amigo Bear
Orange-red
Orange sun
Oopsy Bear
Chartreuse green
Shooting star
Wonderheart Bear
Dark pink
Three-layered heart
Rainbow Heart Bear
Neon purple
Rainbow heart
Watchful Bear
Pastel green
Star with swirls
Togetherness Bear
Multicolor
Rainbow heart
Dream Bright Bear
Sky blue and Lavender
Winged heart with rising rainbow
Care Bear cousins
There are also other animals that are part of the franchise called Care Bear Cousins. Some of them are rare than even the Care Bears themselves. In one episode of the famous show Pawn Stars, a seller sold some unreleased prototypes of Care Bear Cousins, and it went for serious dollars.