All ‘Care Bear’ names and colors

Care Bears is one of the most successful cartoon (and toy) franchises of the ’80s that are still popular today. They look very simple but what made them unique is the meaning behind their colors and symbols. If you’re planning to buy them as a gift or just collect them, we’ve compiled a list of all the Care Bears’ names, symbols, and colors, so you’ll know who’s who in the Care Bear universe.

Meet the Care Bears

Image via Cloudco Entertainment

The first 10 Care Bears

Name Color Symbol Bedtime Bear Aqua Blue Curved Moon Birthday Bear Golden Yellow Small Cake Cheer Bear Carnation Pink Rainbow Friend Bear Peach (1980) or Yellow Orange (2020) Two Flowers Funshine Bear Lemon Yellow Smiling Sun Good luck Bear Green Four-leaf Clover Grumpy Bear Indigo Blue Rain Cloud Love-A-Lot Bear Magenta Pink Two Hearts Tenderheart Bear Brown/Brown Orange Red Heart Wish Bear Turquoise Shooting Star with Yellow Rainbow

Extended family (U.S. and U.K.)

Name Color Symbol Baby Hugs Bear Light Pink Smiling Star Inside a Pink Heart Baby Tugs Bear Light blue Smiling star inside a diaper Champ Bear Tan/Royal blue Trophy Grams Bear Gray/Dark blue/Turquoise Rose Harmony Bear Violet Smiling Flower Secret Bear Tangerine/Magenta Padlock Share Bear Lavender/Magenta Milkshake with two straws and two Crossed lollipops with hearts on them Take Care Bear Honey yellow/Light hot pink Smiling heart True Heart Bear Light yellow/White/Pale pink Radiating star inside a heart Daydream Bear Pale pink/Blue-violet Heart-Shaped Planet Forest Friend Bear Forest brown Trees Sea Friend Bear Sea blue Wave I Love You Bear Golden yellow Red heart with text saying “I love you” Surprise Bear Sky blue/Amethyst purple Jack-in-the-box

New Bears

Image via Cloudco Entertainment

Name Color Symbol America Cares Bear White Shooting star Do-Your-Best Bear Lime green Kite Laugh-A-Lot Bear Dark orange Laughing star Smart Heart Bear Cerise red Red apple Thanks-A-Lot Bear Teal Shooting star Best Friend Bear Orchid Rainbow with heart and star Bashful Heart Bear Sea green Rainbow on a cloud with a pink heart Hopeful Heart Bear Fuchsia pink Pink heart surrounded by multicolored rays of light Too-Loud Bear Coral red Red and yellow megaphone Me Bear Lavender pink Heart-shaped mirror Messy Bear Periwinkle blue Silly tornado Shine Bright Bear Magenta Yellow sun inside a purple heart Superstar Bear Lemon yellow Orange star with red and yellow borders with a red heart inside surrounded by three small hearts Heartsong Bear Turquoise blue Multicolored music note with three small hearts Play-a-Lot Bear Sky blue Violet bouncing ball with red heart stamp and a rainbow trail. Sweet Dreams Bear Mauve Female Light pink moon resting on a cloud surrounded by small hearts Always There Bear Red pink Two smiling pink and lavender intertwined hearts Amigo Bear Orange-red Orange sun Oopsy Bear Chartreuse green Shooting star Wonderheart Bear Dark pink Three-layered heart Rainbow Heart Bear Neon purple Rainbow heart Watchful Bear Pastel green Star with swirls Togetherness Bear Multicolor Rainbow heart Dream Bright Bear Sky blue and Lavender Winged heart with rising rainbow

Care Bear cousins

There are also other animals that are part of the franchise called Care Bear Cousins. Some of them are rare than even the Care Bears themselves. In one episode of the famous show Pawn Stars, a seller sold some unreleased prototypes of Care Bear Cousins, and it went for serious dollars.