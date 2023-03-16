Home / tv

All ‘Care Bear’ names and colors

Care Bears is one of the most successful cartoon (and toy) franchises of the ’80s that are still popular today. They look very simple but what made them unique is the meaning behind their colors and symbols. If you’re planning to buy them as a gift or just collect them, we’ve compiled a list of all the Care Bears’ names, symbols, and colors, so you’ll know who’s who in the Care Bear universe.

Meet the Care Bears

The first 10 Care Bears

NameColorSymbol
Bedtime BearAqua BlueCurved Moon
Birthday BearGolden YellowSmall Cake
Cheer BearCarnation PinkRainbow
Friend BearPeach (1980) or Yellow Orange (2020)Two Flowers
Funshine BearLemon YellowSmiling Sun
Good luck BearGreenFour-leaf Clover
Grumpy BearIndigo BlueRain Cloud
Love-A-Lot BearMagenta PinkTwo Hearts
Tenderheart BearBrown/Brown OrangeRed Heart
Wish BearTurquoiseShooting Star with Yellow Rainbow

Extended family  (U.S. and U.K.)

NameColorSymbol
Baby Hugs BearLight PinkSmiling Star Inside a Pink Heart
Baby Tugs BearLight blueSmiling star inside a diaper
Champ BearTan/Royal blueTrophy
Grams BearGray/Dark blue/TurquoiseRose
Harmony BearVioletSmiling Flower
Secret BearTangerine/MagentaPadlock
Share BearLavender/MagentaMilkshake with two straws and two Crossed lollipops with hearts on them
Take Care BearHoney yellow/Light hot pinkSmiling heart
True Heart BearLight yellow/White/Pale pinkRadiating star inside a heart
Daydream BearPale pink/Blue-violetHeart-Shaped Planet
Forest Friend BearForest brownTrees
Sea Friend BearSea blueWave
I Love You BearGolden yellowRed heart with text saying “I love you”
Surprise BearSky blue/Amethyst purpleJack-in-the-box

New Bears

NameColorSymbol
America Cares BearWhiteShooting star
Do-Your-Best BearLime greenKite
Laugh-A-Lot BearDark orangeLaughing star
Smart Heart BearCerise redRed apple
Thanks-A-Lot BearTealShooting star
Best Friend BearOrchidRainbow with heart and star
Bashful Heart BearSea greenRainbow on a cloud with a pink heart
Hopeful Heart BearFuchsia pinkPink heart surrounded by multicolored rays of light
Too-Loud BearCoral redRed and yellow megaphone
Me BearLavender pinkHeart-shaped mirror
Messy BearPeriwinkle blueSilly tornado
Shine Bright BearMagentaYellow sun inside a purple heart
Superstar BearLemon yellowOrange star with red and yellow borders with a red heart inside surrounded by three small hearts
Heartsong BearTurquoise blueMulticolored music note with three small hearts
Play-a-Lot BearSky blueViolet bouncing ball with red heart stamp and a rainbow trail.
Sweet Dreams BearMauve FemaleLight pink moon resting on a cloud surrounded by small hearts
Always There BearRed pinkTwo smiling pink and lavender intertwined hearts
Amigo BearOrange-redOrange sun
Oopsy BearChartreuse greenShooting star
Wonderheart BearDark pinkThree-layered heart
Rainbow Heart BearNeon purpleRainbow heart
Watchful BearPastel greenStar with swirls
Togetherness BearMulticolorRainbow heart
Dream Bright BearSky blue and LavenderWinged heart with rising rainbow

Care Bear cousins

There are also other animals that are part of the franchise called Care Bear Cousins. Some of them are rare than even the Care Bears themselves. In one episode of the famous show Pawn Stars, a seller sold some unreleased prototypes of Care Bear Cousins, and it went for serious dollars.