All ‘Claim to Fame’ season 3 relatives, the theories unpacked

Claim to Fame is one of the best reality television shows out there and it’s coming back for another season.

The guessing game show where celebrity relatives compete to win a $100,000 prize has become a summer staple for fans of reality TV and the Jonas Brothers since premiering in 2022. Kevin and Frankie Jonas have been revelations in their hosting roles, and the format, which invites viewers to play along from home, is a certified success.

The competition functions much like Fox’s The Masked Singer, where not a jury but the group of contestants are given weekly cryptic clues to bring them closer to figuring out which celebrity their competitors are related to.

Season two drew in an average of two million viewers per episode, per TV Series Finale, ultimately crowning Gabriel Cannon, Nick Cannon’s younger brother, as the winner.

Who’s competing in Claim to Fame’s third season?

Following the official announcement of the release date of season three (it’s hitting ABC July 10 at 9/8c), the network also shared the very first promo and first look at what the fresh batch of episodes have in store.

We don’t yet have the names of the contestants, but we have some faces, and people in the comments of Claim To Fame‘s official Instagram account have already begun digging for their identities. Here is your spoiler warning to stop reading if you don’t want the fun of the guessing game ruined before the season starts.

The man seen in the promo proclaiming he is “here to win” is almost certainly Siggy Jackson, Jackie Jackson’s son, and Michael and Janet Jackson’s nephew.

The blonde woman in the red top, however, is giving viewers a hard time, with wildly different names for her famous relative being thrown around in the comments. Some say she could be related to actress Hayden Panettiere, country musician Trace Adkins, or Sabrina Carpenter. Others think she is Sailor Brinkley Cook, supermodel Christie Brinkley’s daughter. We can kind of see it…

In the promo, the players claim to be related to an Oscar winner, an “athlete” (people are guessing Tom Brady or Kirk Cousins already), and “an icon,” but as we well know, rarely are they ever telling the whole truth (or even half of it).

The biggest claims to fame in the show’s history have been Dolly Parton, Tom Hanks, Whoopi Goldberg, and even former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. We will have to wait and see if season three can compete with the impressive line-up of its predecessors.

