Who is Chris from ‘Claim to Fame’ related to?

Mom's across America may all know, but many were left stumped as to who was Chris's claim to fame.

Claim to Fame is the show that puts a bunch of fame-adjacent individuals in a house as they all guess which famous individual they are related to. In the case of one contestant, fans have been surprised no one figured it out earlier on, but who exactly is season 2’s Chris related to?

Chris was one of 12 contestants on the show, all of whom are related in some way to someone in the public eye. This season saw the daughter of Eddie Murphy, Shayne Murphy, the niece of Dolly Parton, Jada Star, and the brother of Little Nas X, Robert Lamar Stafford, Jr., amongst others, take part in the competition, which sees the winner take home $100,000 and their very own claim to fame.

Though the winner was Gabriel Ezra Cannon, brother of Nick Cannon, Chris managed to make it all the way to the final episode, coming in third place when Jerrica Monay Brooks, daughter of J.B Smoove, correctly guessed that he was the son of Donny Osmond. Many fans found it incredulous that no one managed to guess correctly for so long, with many contestants putting forward such famous individuals like Elvis, Elton John, and Billy Idol when Chris looks like a dead ringer for his father.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chris spoke about how funny he found it that no one could guess what his connection was,

“The first, sending Jane home, was a little nerve-racking. I thought she had me and then Elvis Presley came out of nowhere and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s hilarious.’ The second one, I’m like, ‘Okay, this is kind of funny.’ The third one is, ‘This is ridiculous. Like, you guys need to stop, you’re just sending yourself home.'”

Chris is indeed not the son, or relation, of any of the above, but indeed, as Monay guessed, the son of singer Donny Osmond. Osmond found fame very early in life as a part of the family band The Osmonds and since then went on to have a huge career in entertainment. Though Osmond is still very active to this day, his son believes that it would have been the other contestant’s mothers that would have guessed correctly.

“It’s just funny because I feel like now I’m a little bit of the talk of the internet on the guy that got away and that all of his cult following, all of these moms, know who he is, but their kids just have no clue, so I think it was probably good press for him to show the younger generation who he is.”

Now he has made a name for himself, and his dad could not be prouder of Chris, saying, “he watches every single episode” and adding “he’s been my hype man.” Chris is thrilled he can bring his father’s talents to a younger audience and perhaps, with this show under his belt, he can also shine a little on his own.