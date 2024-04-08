All ‘Mary & George’ episode release dates, explained

Starz’s new historical drama Mary & George features a mother and son who took King James’ court by storm in a most scandalous fashion.

Recommended Videos

Julianne Moore stars as the titular Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who yearns to elevate her family in social stature by any means necessary. This includes propping up her son, George (Nicholas Galitzine), a possible lover of King James and a ruling force at the tail end of his reign. Mary begins the show by shoving her husband down the stairs, only to realize that he has left them destitute. She secures a marriage for herself quickly and sends George to the French court to learn how to act more like a royal. This education becomes paramount when it comes time to catch the eye of the king.

As history tells us, nothing good comes of this union. George is largely acknowledged as the influence that led England into the Anglo-Saxon war and is even credited for being the reason that James’ son, Charles I, was beheaded. For all these reasons, George earned a notorious reputation that’s perfect for a steamy series on premium cable. From the network that brought us The Serpent Queen and The White Princess comes another true(ish) story for the books.

When are episodes for Mary & George released?

Image via Sky Atlantic

Mary & George premieres on April 5 and will air weekly every Friday. Starz sticks to the weekly schedule most premium subscription channels implement, adding more anticipation for the coming weeks. The series will have 7 episodes with the following titles:

“The Second Son” – Friday, April 5

“The Hunt” – Friday, April 12

“Not So Much By Love As By Awe” – Friday, April 19

“The Wolf & The Lamb” – Friday, April 26

“The Golden City” – Friday, May 3

“The Queen is Dead” – Friday, May 10

“War” – Friday, May 17

These titles give an intriguing look at what’s to come in the series. The series premiere is entitled “The Second Son,” a clear reference to George. Historically, a premium is put on first sons. They are the ones set to inherit land and titles, while subsequent children are more concerned with clinching alliances and marriages. Even though George was a second son, Mary saw his potential. She knew he would rise so high as to catch the eye of the King of England.

Similarly, the title of the final episode hints at what the future of the family holds. Though he held a place in King James’ heart, he was catastrophic for the country at large. Fans can catch the anarchy of Mary & George every Friday on Starz.