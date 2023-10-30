All ‘Night Court’ cast deaths and how they passed away

Night Court was such an iconic sitcom in its run from 1984 to 1992 that it’s no wonder it got a full revival in 2023.

While several characters from the original series returned to make cameos or reprise their roles, plenty of the stars have, sadly, left us over the years. Their time on the show was as legendary as some of their careers, which are so much fun to look back on.

Charles Robinson — Mac

Image via NBC

Charles Robinson appeared on an incredible number of television series and even earned himself the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series during his acting career. While most remembered for his time on Night Court, he is also remembered for his time on Love & War as well as Home Improvement.

Robinson had a type of glandular cancer that resulted in multiple organs failing in 2021. This sent him into septic shock where he eventually succumbed to cardiac arrest at age 75.

Eugene Roche — Jack Sullivan

Image via NBC

Eugene played Christine’s overbearing father on the show, but more people likely remember him from his time as the Ajax Man in the 1970s. He had short appearances on other major shows as well like Magnum P.I., Murder She Wrote, and All in the Family. He died at age 75 from a heart attack.

Florence Halop — Florence “Flo” Kleiner

Image via NBC

Florence was brought in to replace Selma Diamond’s character on Night Court after her death for the show’s third season. Which makes it even more depressing that she also died shortly after her appearance of breast cancer at age 63. Her other biggest role in her career was as Mrs. Hufnagel on the medical drama St. Elsewhere.

Florence Stanley — Judge Margaret Wilbur

Image via NBC

Stanley actually played as a crossover character from the comedy show My Two Dads, which was also airing at the time. Those who love sitcoms will remember her best from her time on Barney Miller and its spinoff, Fish, while Disney fans know her iconic performance as Bertha Packard in Atlantis: The Lost Empire. She passed away from complications after a stroke at age 79.

Gilbert Gottfried — Oscar Brown

Image via NBC

Gilbert Gottfried had such a mindbogglingly amazing career, it would be easy to forget he joined the cast of Night Court in Season 9 as Oscar Brown. He died at age 67 from recurrent ventricular tachycardia, complicated by type II mytonic dystrophy, a condition he had kept private for many years. Many projects he was set to work on or had completed were posthumously dedicated in his honor including Justice League: Cosmic Chaos and his final credit in Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match.

Harry Anderson — Judge Harry Stone

Image via NBC

Harry Anderson wasn’t just a sitcom legend, he was a Saturday Night Live legend as well, managing a whopping eight appearances on the show. Horror fans will remember his role on the original miniseries for Stephen King’s It, and those who love sitcoms won’t forget his time on both Cheers and Dave’s World.

Anderson suffered from a case of influenza in 2018, leading to him having several strokes. He eventually died at 65 in his sleep as a result of the damage his body had taken.

Markie Post — Christine Sullivan

Image via NBC

While she first appeared in the show’s second season, Markie Post didn’t become a regular until the third season where she would play Christine Sullivan for the rest of the show’s run. She’s often remembered for her work on other shows like Hearts Afire and the more modern police procedural Chicago P.D. She died after a four year battle against cancer at age 70.

Martin Garner — Bernie

Image via NBC

The man who ran the concession stand of the cafeteria for the first three seasons of Night Court, Martin Garner is probably most famous for playing Mr. Weinstein in Twilight Zone: The Movie. He was also a big name on other classic sitcoms like The Bob Newhart Show, Mr. Belvedere, and Barney Miller. Garner died in an assisted living facility at age 74.

Mel Tormé — Himself

Image via NBC

Younger generations might not remember Mel Tormé but in his time he was a famous actor and composer, so much so he simply played himself on Night Court. If you’ve ever heard “The Christmas Song,” the one about chestnuts roasting on an open fire? He wrote that!

While he only technically made guest appearances on the show, he managed to do so ten times essentially making him a recurring character. Tormé died after having a stroke at age 73.

Richard Moll — Nostradamus “Bull” Shannon

Image via NBC

Richard Moll had a fantastic career from voicing Harvey Dent in Batman: The Animated Series to the massive number of films and television shows he appeared in, including Night Court. He died peacefully in his home at age 80.

Selma Diamond — Selma Hacker

Image via NBC

Selma played a chain smoking bailiff on Night Court for its first two seasons which makes it all the more depressing that the only reason she left the show was due to her death from lung cancer at 64. The show specifically acknowledged her death in the first episode of its third season — “Hello, Goodbye.”

Jason Bernard — Judge Willard

Image via Universal Pictures

Jason Bernard didn’t just play a judge on the first two seasons of Night Court; he also helped decide the fictional case in Jim Carrey’s comedy classic Liar Liar, which was his final acting performance. Bernard had a heart attack shortly after the film was complete after having his car struck into in a rear end collision. Liar Liar, as well as the movie Suddenly, were dedicated to his memory. He died at age 58.