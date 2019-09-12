Ryan Murphy Reveals American Horror Story: 1984 Opening Titles Sequence

We don’t have long to wait for American Horror Story: 1984, the slasher-themed ninth season of the FX series. Showrunner Ryan Murphy has a reputation for gradually teasing glimpses of it via Instagram and today has revealed more about the series through the opening titles sequence.

American Horror Story consistently provides some of the most striking titles in television, and the new sequence shared by Murphy does nothing to harm that achievement. The sequence, which you can see below, actually came together when Murphy saw a fan video referencing 1980s pop culture, and decided to bring them on board to work on the titles for American Horror Story: 1984. He commented on this move as so:

“I am so excited to share with you the new title sequence by our longtime collaborator and our new friend Corey Vega, who ignited this concept with an original ‘fan’ cut he posted on Twitter after the 1984 season was announced. I liked it so much, I decided to bring him on board to work together with Kyle as they evolved the concept into something major. Congratulations Corey! 1980s horror never looked so good.”

The opening sequence plays on familiar 1980s visuals by taking the form of a VHS tape switching between footage of an aerobics class, news footage, and other period clips, and what seems to be a home video from the series’ camp setting. We also get some period-appropriate video graphics, and occasional splatters of blood, all set to a synthed version of the American Horror Story theme song.

The style of the opening titles has us excited for what we’ll get when American Horror Story: 1984 arrives on FX on September 16th. We’ve already heard from series stars like Billie Lourd that season 9 doesn’t hold back on the horror and despite the possible absence of cast mainstays like Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story looks set to have a strong year.