An MCU-sized controversy leads to television stans backtracking on a pivotal ‘Walking Dead’ moment

As the entire MCU landscape (and its heaps of fans) attempt to try and navigate through star Jonathan Majors’ jaw-dropping controversy, another unexpected controversy has quickly taken the spotlight — and that would be the shocking troubles surrounding recent comments from Steven Yeun. After unapologetically siding with Beef co-star David Choe amid a sexual assault scandal, television fanatics are now adamant that an extremely pivotal moment of The Walking Dead was the best choice.

Unsurprisingly, the aforementioned moment revolves around Yeun’s Glenn Rhee — one of the OG members of Rick Grimes’ clan — and the character’s shocking death in the opening scene of season seven at the hands of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). At the time, of course, the entire fandom was in absolute shambles as the landscape of the series shifted on its head. But as fans learn of Yeun’s choice to defend Choe and laugh at disgusting remarks made by the actor on a podcast, it appears as though folks are pleased with the choice of Glenn being killed off.

glenn rhee hates steven yeun’s ass. — hailey (@raimifilm) April 22, 2023

Lots of folks (including me) learning the hard lesson again that a great, lovable character like Glenn Rhee can be played by a gross dude like Steven Yeun. — javachik everywhere (@javachik) April 22, 2023

And thats why steven yeun got that head bashed in on the walking dead. No brains at all. — Alien Pedestrian. (@kamiron_) April 22, 2023

Although strictly associating an actor with their character seems incredibly unfair, the length to which Yeun went to defend Choe’s heinous remarks is extremely harmful. As a result, folks have decided to take their anger out on Yeun’s long-standing character in the popular AMC series, despite the show coming to an end last year.

That being said, with Yeun already set to debut in Marvel in its upcoming Thunderbolts movie, there’s no denying that an MCU-sized controversy is currently rising up in the ranks — and with Majors fully in hot water at the moment, it begs the question if Marvel wants this sort of dissension swirling around it. Unfortunately, it feels too late for The Walking Dead.