‘Andor’ star Diego Luna says Hollywood still dislikes accents

Diego Luna has the distinction of starring in one of the best expanded universe Star Wars movies ever: Rogue One. A perfect mix of fan service and compelling narrative, the movie was a smash and led to Luna’s upcoming project, Andor.

One would think that with all his success, Luna would have a golden ticket to Hollywood. However, the actor’s accent didn’t do him any favors, he said in an interview with Indiewire. In fact, he said he’s been pressured to lose it for his whole career.

“When I was very young, like 20 years ago, there was a whole conversation about losing your accent. They used to call it ‘neutralizing,’ as if it was something you could just get rid of. It was a fear of understanding.”

Luna, who is originally from Mexico City and speaks English with a Mexican accent, said because he previously had one in Rogue One, it wasn’t a conversation.

“It wasn’t a decision to keep my accent. If they hire me, I come with this. But when they cast me, they’re clearly sending a message that they’re trying to represent a similar world to the one we experience, where people talk differently and have rich cultural and language diversity.”

Luna also said that he did feel like things were getting better.

“I still hear about some projects that think in that very old-fashioned way. I know they are around. But it doesn’t feel like they’re the majority now. I think everyone that talks to me is sensible on this.”

Another way the industry continues to stigmatize accents is by making actors speak English when they wouldn’t be doing so in real life. Luna said this doesn’t help the issue.

“I did many of those, but would not do them again. Let’s make sure when they are at home talking to their kids that they also speak that language they would be speaking there. I don’t want to make anyone feel bad about this, but let’s put it from my perspective. I want to be respectful to the story and the context of the characters.”

The idea that the accent or foreign language will hinder the success of a show or movie is a fallacy, Luna explained. Take for example the Netflix show Narcos where the majority of the show is in Spanish.

“It’s much bigger in countries where they speak languages other than Spanish. The show was huge and people were watching it with subtitles.”

Andor premieres on Disney Plus on September 21.