‘Andor’ was so good it’s already ruined future ‘Star Wars’ shows for fans

Andor finally wrapped up its super-sized 12-part first season run this week, bringing an end to what is easily the most acclaimed Star Wars Disney Plus series we’ve had to date. While Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett might’ve had their fair share of fan-pleasing moments, many agreed they were lacking a certain depth and weight. That was definitely not the case with Andor, which has been widely applauded for its textured, thematically resonated storytelling.

In fact, it turns out the show is so good that it’s gone and ruined any future Star Wars project for certain fans. Reddit user blackadamfan25 admitted that they loved the Diego Luna vehicle to such an extent that it’s actually had the adverse effect of killing off their enthusiasm for the streaming shows set in the galaxy far, far away that we’ve got to come next year, e.g. The Mandalorian season three and Ahsoka.

Several fans echoed the OP’s comments, agreeing that Andor offered something that’s been missing from the franchise for a while, perhaps barring The Mandalorian‘s first season.

One thing many seem to believe is that the saga should move away from egregious fan service.

On the flipside, others aren’t so convinced the quality of Andor needs to impact on our enjoyment of what comes next, regardless of how good it is. “Star Wars isn’t just one thing,” one commenter put it. “There is more than enough…to go around.”

For anyone also suffering from Andor‘s exceptional quality ruining the rest of Disney era Star Wars for them, this following reply maybe summed it up best, arguing that every piece of Star Wars media is its own “self-contained story” and therefore doesn’t need to be evaluated against the rest.

Whichever side of this debate you’re on, the good news is everyone’s a winner. We’ve got a ton of varied Star Wars content to come in 2023, and Lucasfilm is also working on a second season of Andor. In the meantime, relive the first season on Disney Plus now.