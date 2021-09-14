Anime Fans Can’t Decide Whether Goku Or Veldora Has The Best Kamehameha

Let’s face it, the Kamehameha is likely the most iconic move in all of battle shounen anime history. Ever since we first saw Master Roshi perform it all the way back in Dragon Ball, kids around the world have tried their hardest to somehow make it real in their back yards. Not to mention Goku using it in almost every single fight has engrained it in the minds of everyone forever.

But now, anime fans are debating on if Goku has even performed the best Kamehameha at all. In episode 23 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Veldora not only uses it in battle while spouting off the iconic phrase but also steals from Street Fighter’s KRyu as well as he performs the Hadouken, Shoryuken, and Tatsumaki Senpukyaku in perfect form.

Of course, a lot of fans came out at first to support Veldora with some simply expressing just how hype the Dragon Ball tribute was on the show.

CRAZY HOW THE BEST KAMEHAMEHA ISNT EVEN FROM DRAGON BALL pic.twitter.com/EuIP6TB2hE — Sei (@Sick_rin) September 14, 2021

Those who support Goku and Dragon Ball were absolutely flabbergasted by the very idea that Veldora did the Kamehameha better.

Still the COLDEST Kamehameha 🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/x6cydDvkhn — Dragonbxllz (@Dragonbxllz) September 14, 2021

Father-Son Kamehameha is the best one and blows this cheap imitation out of the water. Even Yamcha's first kamehameha was more impressive than this crap. https://t.co/UeqyCmdrQG — Kat ✝️ (@KatyEva51) September 14, 2021

How is no one talking about hands down the best kamehameha? pic.twitter.com/56P9FWB3je — Enmanuel (@Enmanue38559940) September 14, 2021

Oddly, few brought up the fact that the Kamehameha was used in both Gintama as well as Blood Lad which would bring whole new candidates into the mix. So which truly was the best Kamehameha in all of anime history? This author has the one true and correct opinion.