Things are bad at Netflix and getting worse. As the company continues to hemorrhage subscribers, the streaming service laid off 150 more employees — representing two percent of its workforce — today.

In a statement emailed to Variety, a company rep clarifies that “the changes are primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance,” which isn’t telling anyone anything they don’t already know.

“As we explained [in reporting Q1] earnings, our slowing revenue growth means we are also having to slow our cost growth as a company. So sadly, we are letting around 150 employees go today, mostly U.S.-based. These changes are primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance, which makes them especially tough as none of us want to say goodbye to such great colleagues. We’re working hard to support them through this very difficult transition.”

In April, Netflix laid off a number of employees.

Many of the workers who lost their jobs this spring are new hires, suggesting a turbulent change of course at the company. Many of the laid-off employees have shared on Twitter that the company brought them aboard with specific promises of lifting up underrepresented voices.

my netflix slack account just got canned lmao pic.twitter.com/LgmL8KsRhk — goob bergado (@gabebergado) May 17, 2022

I was only there for 3 months. don’t know how I’m gonna afford my apartment anymore, but I do know I’ll never stop advocating for our Latino communities. it was such a privilege to do so on a massive platform — Tess Garcia (@HiThisIsTess) May 17, 2022

With two of its flagship series ending this year, Ozark and Stranger Things, there’s good reason to worry that the subscriber slump will carry on. Recently, the streaming service has shied away from long-running series in favor of a constant stream of fresh titles, making unpopular decisions like axing a planned final season of GLOW when the pandemic hit.

It doesn’t bode well for brand loyalty or even brand identity. Tudum, an editorial branch of the company creating content (essentially advertorials) about Netflix shows, must have been meant to create awareness of what is even on Netflix these days. But the employees hired for that purpose seem to have been the first on the chopping block, with a number laid off mere months after Tudum’s launch.

So. I got laid off from Netflix/Tudum today. Media is gonna media even when it's not technically media, I guess. — Alex Zaragoza (@byalexzaragoza) April 28, 2022

Another super-unpopular decision? The service laid out a plan to charge subscribers to have multiple profiles on their accounts to prevent account sharing. They’re even considering interrupting programming with ads for the first time. It’s dire.

With the deluge of new streaming services, companies are beating Netflix at their own game. Netflix sure is a joke. They just can’t land a punchline.

We Got This Covered has reached out to Netflix for comment.