As if the HBO Max series about a group of high-schoolers navigating shenanigans particular to that age hasn’t garnered enough controversy for its sensitive themes, Euphoria has recently generated a ton of internet buzz for its allegedly toxic-behind-the-scenes work environment.

Now, after an official statement from HBO, and one from star Colman Domingo dismissed these claims, another cast member has addressed the issue in an attempt to shut down all the recent hearsay. Here’s what Barbie Ferreira recently said on the matter, per Variety:

“What’s interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see. I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue, and some of it is kind of like mundane little things.”

While Euphoria may continue to be plagued by reports of this nature for a little while yet, Ferreira says she knows what they’ve signed up for, noting:

“I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because Euphoria has really impacted so many people. Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s okay because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I’ll take it. I’ll take the good and the bad.”

While the first season of this teen drama managed to rope in a few million people — enough to warrant another run — Euphoria has absolutely skyrocketed in popularity with the premiere of season two, growing from an audience base of 7 million to double that number in a month.

As such, it’s no wonder HBO promptly renewed it for a third season, though it goes without saying that we’ll have a long wait ahead until the series returns to our screens.