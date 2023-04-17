‘Ant-Man’ and ‘Secret Invasion’ crossovers confirm another Marvel franchise is part of the MCU multiverse

Thanks to the Multiverse Saga, Marvel Studios is swallowing up a bunch of other major Marvel franchises into the MCU’s extended reality. Doctor Strange 2 folded in the X-Men universe through Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, Spider-Man: No Way Home did the same for the Raimiverse, the Amazing-verse, and the Sony universe, and no doubt plenty more are coming in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. And now the multiverse has expanded when fans weren’t even expecting it.

Despite opening to a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has somewhat flown under the radar with the fandom since it debuted on the Disney Channel earlier this year. The animated series has been quietly doing some pretty extraordinary things, however, by featuring not one, not two, but three mind-blowing MCU crossovers in its past two episodes.

First, Laurence Fishburne — who also co-created and executive produces the show — pulled double duty. After playing the Beyonder earlier in the season, The Matrix icon dropped by episode 13 to make a surprise return as Bill Foster, a role he first portrayed in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Bill Foster on Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur 🌙🦖pic.twitter.com/4011Acmrev — Ghost Source 👻 (@AvaStarrNews) April 11, 2023

Meanwhile, in the first half of the season 1 finale, “OMG Issue #1,” Cobie Smulders finally turned up — living up to a promise that she’d be involved before the series premiered. And, yes, just as fans had been hoping, Smulders once again reprised Maria Hill, ahead of this July’s Secret Invasion.

Cobie Smulder's Maria Hill has to be up there in total appearances in marvel movies/tv shows. pic.twitter.com/6haD68fpu5 — MKSongbird (@MKSongbird) April 13, 2023

Last but not least, this same episode concluded with a silent cameo from none other than Sam Wilson, Captain America. His epic walk-on part even came with a sample of Alan Silvestri’s iconic Avengers theme music.

kaFAYI YİCEM SAM WİLSON CAMEO AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/HpxhBtT4l1 — Venkman the Frog (@Qeslanfrog) April 14, 2023

With a total of three MCU crossovers to date, plus Fishburne (who’s already coming back to the MCU multiverse very soon) on board as producer, we wouldn’t be surprised if Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur gets some official multiversal confirmation at some point before Phase Six concludes.