Anthony Mackie’s New Show Is Now Streaming

If you subscribe to even one streaming service out of the many on offer, chances are you’ve encountered the work of Anthony Mackie, who’s gaining something of a reputation for being a regular presence across virtually every major platform.

The actor already boasts Netflix’s most-watched original movie of 2021 so far after headlining sci-fi actioner Outside the Wire, which drew in 66 million viewers in four weeks, while The Woman in the Window recently nabbed the top spot on the most-watched list, and that’s in addition to his previous appearances in sci-fi Io, buddy thriller Point Blank, an episode of Black Mirror and season 2 of Altered Carbon.

He also co-starred with Samuel L. Jackson in last year’s The Banker, one of the first major feature films to stream exclusively on AppleTV+, and of course there’s Disney Plus’ Marvel Cinematic Universe series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Mackie has now pitched up on Amazon, though, for star-studded anthology effort Solos, which arrived yesterday.

The premise follows seven characters connected to each other through shared experiences that include time travel, artificial intelligence, smart homes, memory transplants and much more, with Solos all about what it means to be human. The rest of the core ensemble is filled out by Academy Award winning legends Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman, along with Anne Hathaway, Hustlers‘ Constance Wu, Orange is the New Black‘s Uzo Aduba, Legion‘s Dan Stevens and Sleepy Hollow‘s Nicole Beharie.

David Weil, creator of Amazon’s smash hit revisionist thriller Hunters, is responsible for Solos and acts as showrunner, with names like Fifty Shades of Grey‘s Sam Taylor-Johnson and Zach Braff directing episodes of the dreamlike existential sci-fi series, which definitely looks like it’s worth checking out based on the roster of talent alone.