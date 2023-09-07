‘Archer’ season 14 release schedule, episode count, plot, and more

Everybody’s clueless spy who is a nitpicker when it comes to proper “phrasing” is back thanks to the 14th and final season of the animated Archer currently making waves on TV. But just where can you watch the H. Jon Benjamin-starring comedy and how many episodes will this season consist of?

Episode Count

Like many recent seasons, Archer season 14 will consist of eight episodes – according to ScreenRant. This latest season also holds the intimidating position of being the last one in the entire series. The latest is already underway as we speak so if you don’t want to be the last one in the loop at the water cooler, you’d better catch up on what has aired thus far via Hulu. So just when did the latest season begin? And for how long will it go on?

Schedule

Rampage like it’s your last. The final season of FXX’s Archer premieres 8.30. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/A51rbsu1Lw — Archer (@archerfxx) August 8, 2023

Season 14 of Archer began on August 30 with two episodes dropping on that date. Ever since, each new episode has aired every Wednesday on FXX, becoming available the next day on the streaming service Hulu. On Wednesdays, the episodes air on FXX at 10 p.m. ET/PT. You can expect new episodes every week from now through the series finale on October 18.

Plot

With Aisha Taylor‘s Lana now steering the espionage organization The Agency, she must balance the pursuit of profit with making the world a better place. This isn’t as easy as it sounds, however, with Amber Nash’s Pam as the head of HR with a knack for spilling secrets being just one of the many challenges. That hasn’t stopped the spies from collaborating with Interpol to halt the activities of a group of jewel heist suspects while also trying to put a lid on some artifacts in England with supernatural abilities.

You can catch the next episode of Archer on FXX on September 13, with the series finale coming out on October 18.