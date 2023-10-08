Are ‘Bachelor’ host Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin still together since season 5?

Find out what "Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer and winner Jessica Bowlin have been up to since their 2004 season of the show.

Things don’t always work out on The Bachelor, but while a lasting love may not be guaranteed, something that is always a sure thing is the drama. Throughout its nearly two-decade history, the show has given audiences plenty of twists and turns.

One memorable season was the fifth, starring former NFL player and professional Canadian footballer Jesse Palmer. It aired in 2004, with Jesse being the first Canadian, first professional athlete, and youngest bachelor in the show’s history, being only 25 years old at the time.

What happened during Jesse’s season?

Fans knew Jesse’s season was going to be full of ups and downs when, during the very first rose ceremony, he called the name “Katie” when he meant to say “Karen.” Despite the rocky start, he went on to search for love among the 25 women vying for his hand in marriage.

In the end, it came down to 23-year-old Tara Huckeby, a general contractor from Oklahoma, or 22-year-old law student Jessica Bowlin, who hailed from California. Ultimately, Jess went for Jessica. However, in a shocking twist, Jesse didn’t propose to Jessica! Instead of a ring, he offered her a plane ticket, asking that she come to New York with him after the show wrapped. Jessica took him up on the trip, and the two set off on what was supposed to be their happily-ever-after.

Bliss didn’t last too long for Jesse and Jessica. In fact, they had one of the shortest relationships in franchise history, managing to only stay together for one month after the show ended! In the wake of their breakup, they released a joint statement about how their relationship had dissolved, citing long-distance as a major factor. Jesse needed to be in New York, working as a backup quarterback for the New York Giants. Meanwhile, Jessica was anxious to return to California, where she had a law degree to finish.

At the time, Jesse talked about the break-up in a statement to Extra, saying: “Jessica and I shared an incredible romantic journey on the show that began with a friendship that remains strong today. We simply realized that, individually, our next steps take us in different directions.” Jessica also commented, saying, “With too much distance and too little time these were not ideal circumstances in which to start a relationship. Jesse is a great guy and has a wonderful family. Who knows what the future holds?”

Where are Jesse and Jessica now?

While a forever love wasn’t in the cards between Jesse and Jessica, the two both did eventually find their life partners. Jesse found love with model Emely Fardo, who he married in 2020 in Connecticut.

Since his season of the show, Jesse has remained very much in the spotlight. He’s made a career as a television host, working as a college football analyst for ESPN, and for TSN in Canada. He has also worked on ABC’s Good Morning America, and been a host of reality shows like The Proposal on ABC and Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship.

Jesse returned to Bachelor Nation as the host of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, replacing longtime host Chris Harrison after he left the show in the wake of backlash over giving his support to Rachael Kirkconnell, winner of season 25, after photos surfaced of her attending an Antebellum South-themed party, and he’s been the host since 2021.

In a statement about taking the gig, Jesse said, “I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.” Now that Jesse is at the helm of the franchise, he also hosts Bachelor in Paradise, and most recently, is the host of The Golden Bachelor, which features 72-year-old Gerry Turner, a widower searching for love again.

Meanwhile, Jessica also found her partner. She married real estate firm vice-president Omar Rawi in 2013. She finished law school, graduating from Chapman University’s law school. Since passing the California State Bar, she has been working as an attorney. She now lives life away from the spotlight, focusing on her career and her two children, son Brady and daughter Parker. She lives with her family in Orange County, California.