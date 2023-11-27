Are Deb Chubb and Callum Hole from ‘Love Island Games’ still together?

Premiering on November 1 and concluding on November 21, the inaugural season of Love Island Games was extremely short-lived, bringing together fan-favorite islanders from international iterations of the beloved competition series (from Love Island: USA to Love Island: UK to Love Island: Australia and beyond) for a show unlike anything fans of the Love Island franchise have seen before.

According to Peacock, Love Island Games gives islanders “a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

While dozens of contestants coupled up with someone from across the pond (like Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler, Cely Vazquez and Eyal Booker, Lisa Celander and Curtis Pritchard, and more), Callum Hole of Love Island: Australia tested the waters with a woman from Love Island: UK named Liberty Poole, as well as a woman from Love Island: USA named Deb Chubb, during the inaugural season of Love Island Games.

Ever since day one in the villa, Callum found himself coupled up with the stunning Liberty Poole, however, the pair quickly realized that there was not a romantic spark between them, even after winning the iconic “Heart Rate Challenge” together, as well as spending a night in The Hideaway with one another — how wild is that?

After Liberty’s departure (which occurred after she lost a high-stakes duel to Jess Losurdo), Callum found the romantic spark that he had been yearning for with the one and only Deb Chubb, who arrived as one of six bombshells towards the very end of the competition. Coasting all the way to finale night, Callum and Deb came in third place (falling short to Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler, as well as Aurelia Lamprecht and Johnny Middlebrooks), but they got something soooo much more valuable that $100,000 — they found their perfect match in each other!

Given that Callum lives in Australia and Deb lives in the United States, is the pair still together and making long distance work? Keep scrolling to find out the relationship status of the two lovebirds, which Callum revealed in an exclusive interview with The Messenger…

While Callum and Deb do not have the titles of boyfriend and girlfriend at the moment, “We’re just taking it as it comes… If it works out, it works out, but we’ve got no pressure on it,” the 25-year-old revealed to Charlotte Walsh at The Messenger.

He continued with a beaming smile, “She’s such a relaxed and chill person. We’ll just see what happens… I don’t think we’re gonna put any pressure on it. She did mention something about coming over here for New Years, so potentially we’d be linking up then. If not, definitely the new year when I head over to the States, for sure.”

Given that he is planning on spending some time in the United States in 2024, could a relationship between Callum and Deb actually come to fruition? Nonetheless, it is safe to say we will be keeping up with both islanders on Instagram to see where their connection goes from here…

To watch both Callum Hole and Deb Chubb on Love Island Games, fans of the Love Island franchise can stream the entirety of the beloved competition series on Peacock as we anxiously await a second season.