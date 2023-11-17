Are Lisa Celander and Curtis Pritchard from ‘Love Island Games’ still together?

Despite being dumped on day six, did their connection continue beyond the villa?

If there is one duo that we already miss on Love Island Games, it is Lisa Celander of Love Island: Sweden and Curtis Pritchard of Love Island: UK. The duo arrived on day one, and coupled up with one another after the initial challenge, in which Lisa was partnered with Steph Blackos of Love Island: France, and Curtis was partnered with Justine Ndiba of Love Island: USA, before swiftly hopping on a plane back to their respective countries when day six rolled around. Needless to say, their experience on the beloved competition series was extremely short-lived…

According to Peacock, Love Island Games brings together fan-favorite islanders from various international iterations of the Love Island franchise (from Love Island: UK to Love Island: USA to Love Island: Australia and beyond) for a “second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

With individuals like Liberty Poole, Kyra Green, Toby Aromolaran, and more forced to pack their bags and depart from Fiji after losing a series of high-stakes challenges, Love Island Games has shown time and time again that it is a cutthroat competition, with Lisa and Curtis being dumped from the villa after proving themselves to be a competition threat (and after Lisa got into a bit of a scuffle with Imani Wheeler of Love Island: USA).

Despite their journey on the hit competition show falling short, Lisa and Curtis had a genuine connection with one another in the villa, despite the former being hurt by the latter over and over again, due to his decisions to lock lips with individuals like Justine and Imani.

While Lisa Celander and Curtis Pritchard were dumped from the villa on day six, ending their journey on Love Island Games far too soon, where do they stand now?

In individuals interviews with PopCulture, the duo spilled all of the tea about their partner. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

While Lisa and Curtis are no longer together, the pair confirmed that there is no bad blood between them, amicably parting ways from one another post-filming.

“It’s no hard feelings whatsoever from my side. It’s all cool, but nothing romantically. We ended as friends,” Lisa dished.

“We were good friends, but I just didn’t feel there was anything on the next level of an actual relationship type thing. I just didn’t feel like pursuing that really, so I think we’ve just gone separate ways,” Curtis explained in his interview as well.

Although Lisa and Curtis claim to be friends, they do not appear to be following each other on social media, posing quite a few red flags to fans of the Love Island franchise. Because of this, could there be more trouble in paradise than the duo is willing to admit? The world may ever know…

While Lisa Celander and Curtis Pritchard are greatly missed in the villa already, catch new episodes of Love Island Games Sundays through Fridays on Peacock to see how the rest of the inaugural season unfolds. With six new bombshells entering the villa, things are starting to heat up!