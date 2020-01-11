Arrow Series Finale Synopsis Teases An Emotional Sendoff

In less than a month, Arrow will conclude its eight-season run with an emotional farewell to Oliver Queen, the hero who not only saved the fictional Arrowverse on several occasions but also carried the franchise through thick and thin.

Frankly, we’d known for a while that the emotional goodbye was coming, but the idea that in just a couple of weeks, diehard fans will have to watch the last episode of the show, ever, is somewhat heart-wrenching. Not to mention that considering the fact that Oliver is supposed to perish in the upcoming hours of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” we’re still unsure as to how the writers are going to handle his last farewell in both the penultimate and final episode of Arrow.

All is up for speculation at this point, but the synopsis for the last outing of the series, titled “Fadeout,” can at least give fans an idea of what they should expect after Crisis wraps up:

“Fadeout” — (9:00-10:01 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV) STEPHEN AMELL SIGNS OFF AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE SERIES FINALE OF “ARROW” – After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity. James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (#810). Original airdate 1/28/2020.

Yet, before succumbing to grief as we watch the finale of Arrow, a retrospective special that looks back at all 8 seasons will premiere on The CW, with the official synopsis reading:

“Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV) A CELEBRATORY EPISODE – Get ready for the finale with cast interviews from Stephen Amell and the cast of “Arrow,” and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz. Original airdate 1/28/2020.

The series finale of Arrow premieres on January 26th, but for now, the show will return on Tuesday this week with “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 4, and a recent promo showed us that Oliver Queen has finally become something else, taking on the role of the Spectre to help the heroes of the multiverse face the Anti-Monitor one last time. Don’t miss out on all the fun!