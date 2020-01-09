New Crisis On Infinite Earths Promo Teases A Desperate Flash

The final two parts of The CW’s epic “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event will be with us on January 14th, and in the meantime, we’ve been getting a steady stream of promos and images from the episodes. On of the more significant reveals this week has been a poster featuring Stephen Amell’s Spectre, an identity that we reported on several months ago, but The CW have now put out a new teaser focusing on Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen, which appears to show the Flash at a breaking point.

The short clip, available above, shows Barry at the Vanishing Point, the space that the surviving heroes escaped to at the end of the third part of the “Crisis.” Barry appears to be in some kind of loop, possibly from trying to escape the Vanishing Point to join the Speed Force and team up with Oliver Queen. Sara Lance, meanwhile, warns Barry that the effort alone can kill him, leading to a brief bust-up between the Flash and the other characters.

From what we know so far about the conclusion of the “Crisis,” our heroes travel to the dawn of time, potentially via the Waverider from Legends of Tomorrow, in an attempt to take down the Anti-Monitor. The previously released synopsis for Part 4 also suggests that Barry disappears at some point in the episode, which is likely tied to his situation in the promo. Furthermore, this outing will flesh out the backstories of the Monitor and the Anti-Monitor, which may reveal a connection to DC’s New Gods mythology.

In any case, we don’t have long to wait for the two-part event on January 14th, which will apparently also feature more surprises, including hopefully some more cameos from different parts of the DC Universe. Although the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event has been a fairly loose adaptation of the original comics series so far, it’s also not out of the question that we’ll be getting some major deaths and changes to the Arrowverse by the end of the run, too. Watch this space for more.