Arrowverse EP Drops New Crisis On Infinite Earths Teaser Photo

As a huge fan of the Arrowverse myself, all I can say when it comes to the seemingly routine reveals regarding “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is “keep ’em coming.” Really, this baby is shaping up to be something I never thought I’d see in my lifetime, as it sure as hell couldn’t be done on the motion picture side of things for a variety of reasons.

Before we proceed any further, I figured I’d at least bring you up to speed on the latest news pertaining to the crossover. During this week alone, we’ve gotten our first looks at Tom Cavanagh as Pariah and LaMonica Garrett as the Anti-Monitor, in addition to seeing Green Arrow meeting his grownup daughter, Mia, in a set photo.

This time, it’s executive producer Marc Guggenheim once again playing his part on social media by dropping a very cryptic teaser – but hey, we’ll certainly take it. Seen below, it offers much in the way of mystifying visual stimuli and is sure to ignite speculation across the fanbase.

Crisis On Infinite Earths Teaser 1 of 2

Right now, my best educated guess is that this could be a screencap from the title card showing the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” logo at the top of each episode. Seeing as how both the Flash’s lightning and the point of a green arrow are on display, something representative of each respective hero could segue into the other as Blake Neely’s score plays over it.

If not, then this could be an excerpt from an actual scene. But again, that arrow is looking pretty clearly animated to me. With the crossover still in principal photography, it’s within the realm of possibility that we’re looking at a very early visual effects shot, but we can’t be too sure until it’s showtime.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th on The CW.