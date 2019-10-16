First Official Look At Anti-Monitor In Crisis On Infinite Earths Revealed

When it comes to the annual Arrowverse crossover events, it falls upon the producers to settle upon an adversary worthy of multiple superheroes. Whether they’ve been Vandal Savage, the Dominators, Nazis from Earth-X or Doctor Destiny, each have presented credible threats to the likes of the Green Arrow, the Flash and Supergirl.

But in the case of something as all-encompassing as “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the ante must be upped considerably. In this case, our favorite heroes will be tasked with battling a foe capable of destroying entire universes: the Anti-Monitor.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we’re now able to see the prime antagonist in full. Found below, this first look image is highly similar to the recent Harbinger and Pariah reveals – but where it differs greatly is from both the source material and previously released concept art.

First Official Look At The Anti-Monitor In Crisis On Infinite Earths 1 of 2

My best guess is that the producers want the Anti-Monitor to look remarkably different from the Monitor, especially since both roles are being played by LaMonica Garrett. Still, I much preferred the look showcased in the aforementioned concept art, as I must agree this more so resembles the Night King from Game of Thrones.

I don’t know, maybe it’s because an actual human being is suiting up as the Anti-Monitor is the reason for the change, though I’m still thrown off by how he looks nothing like how George Perez drew him, nor does he resemble anything we saw in the New 52 or Green Lantern: The Animated Series. Regardless, this doesn’t mean the crossover itself won’t be insanely awesome.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th on The CW.