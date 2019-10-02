Arrowverse EP Jokes About Nicolas Cage Playing Superman In Crisis On Infinite Earths

From what we’ve learned about “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the next Arrowverse crossover is really living up to its name. So far, it’s become a veritable smorgasbord of Supermen, adding Supergirl‘s Tyler Hoechlin, Brandon Routh as Kingdom Come‘s Man of Steel, and Tom Welling as Smallville‘s iteration of Clark Kent. Dean Cain, meanwhile, has yet to be confirmed, but fingers remain crossed.

When it comes to adding other Last Sons of Krypton to fold, well, chances are probably very slim. Aside from Henry Cavill, most other actors to have inhabited the role in live action are no longer with us. Still, that didn’t stop one fan from making a case for Nicolas Cage.

In a recent exchange on Twitter, “pedro type 40” asked Arrowverse executive producer Marc Guggenheim why Cage hadn’t been approached. Guggenheim, funny enough, responded with “What makes you think we didn’t reach out…” If you don’t believe the jest occurred, then check it out for yourself below.

What makes you think we didn't reach out… 😜 — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) October 1, 2019

Two Supermen Meet At The Daily Planet In Crisis on Infinite Earths Set Pic 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For those unfamiliar, Nicolas Cage nearly played Big Blue in Tim Burton’s Superman Lives in the late 1990s, only to have the flick canned right before cameras were ready to roll. If you’d like to bone up on such trivia, then it’s recommended you check out the documentary The Death of Superman Lives: What Happened?, as that’s regarded as being the foremost authority.

On the plus side, Cage did get to play Superman years later – albeit in animation – thanks to Teen Titans Go! To The Movies. It may not be quite the same thing, sure, but it allows for the actor to finally have those bragging rights. It’s kind of similar to Billy Dee Williams voicing Two-Face in The LEGO Batman Movie when you think about it.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th on The CW.