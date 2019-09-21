Crisis On Infinite Earths May Be Getting A Fourth Superman

First, the rumors started swirling. Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum might be returning as Superman and Lex Luthor in the upcoming CW crossover event, “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” They denied it, hinted at it, and then denied it some more. As we now know, though, Welling is officially coming back with Erica Durance, which has the rumor mill swirling once again.

This time, We Got This Covered is hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Welling was returning in the first place – that a fourth Superman may join the party. And it’s none other than Dean Cain. We need to stress though that this is not set in stone yet and from what we understand, The CW is still trying to work something out with the Lois & Clark star. If he did sign on, though, he’d join Welling, Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh, making for four Men of Steel in the crossover.

You can never have too much of Superman, so we’d definitely be all for Cain signing on. But right now, most of the excitement seems to be on Rosenbaum and his fan-favorite version of criminal mastermind Lex Luthor. Expect a Twitter storm of fans losing their minds if and when (personally, I think “when”) he officially announces his return, and a subsequent apologetic tweet to yours truly for shooting down our original story saying he’d be involved.

Then again, we might have to wait for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” this December to find out for certain, as The CW is no doubt going to keep a few surprises under wraps, but in any case, this crossover’s shaping up to be something truly special and you won’t want to miss it when it kicks off on December 8th.