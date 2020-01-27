Arrowverse Stars Say Goodbye To Arrow In New Featurette

Tomorrow night marks a monumental occasion for the Arrowverse as the founder of the franchise, Arrow, reaches its eighth season – and series – finale. And now, ahead of the big day, The CW has released this short featurette, filmed on the set of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which sees the stars of the DC shared universe discussing saying goodbye to the show that started it all.

“It marks the end of a chapter in the Arrowverse,” says the Green Arrow himself Stephen Amell in the video.

Along with the talking head moments, the featurette intersperses clips from the “Crisis” crossover. Including the big scene that saw Oliver Queen die in the first episode of the event. This reminds us that the Emerald Archer has already met his end, so tomorrow’s finale will be more about honoring the fallen hero.

“I mean, it’s very fitting,” states White Canary actress Caity Lotz, on the topic of how Arrow will wrap everything up. “It’s a great exit.”

Along with soundbites from David Ramsey (John Diggle) and Katherine McNamara (Mia Queen), Amell concludes the video. With a big smile plastered on his face, presumably to stop himself from getting too emotional, the actor had this to say: “No! I’m not ready to say goodbye yet.”

Of course, Oliver died a second time in “Part 4” of “Crisis,” with the hero managing to best the Anti-Monitor in a fight and light the spark to reboot the multiverse. The Arrow finale, then, will be based around his funeral, which will allow for many familiar faces to return – even those who’ve died over the course of the show, resurrected thanks to the timeline changes in this new reality.

Don’t miss Arrow episode 8×10, “Fadeout,” on The CW tomorrow, Tuesday, January 28th. It’s the end of a chapter, like Amell says, but the story will go on.