The series finale of Attack on Titan was supposed to air on Mar. 27, but MAPPA has postponed the release date due to “special programming,” leading many fans to believe that a feature-length episode is on the way.

It’s surreal to think that in a couple of weeks’ time, Attack on Titan – or Shingeki no Kyojin as it is otherwise known – will come to a definitive end. But scattered hearsay and speculation have led many folks to believe that MAPPA, the producer responsible for the final season of the acclaimed anime series, is planning something special for fans.

As some of you will already know, Mar. 27 will mark the beginning of Anime Japan 2022, an annual festival that celebrates the industry. Now, according to a new scheduling announcement, as reported by the Attack On Fans account, MAPPA is holding an exhibition at Anime Japan on Mar. 27 and has delayed episode 87 – the supposed series finale – to Apr. 3 for this very reason.

Preview Images For 'Attack On Titan' Season 4 Part 2 Premiere 1 of 8

Click to skip













Click to zoom

While this will almost certainly remain mere speculation until Mar. 27, most fans think MAPPA will be announcing a surprise feature-length finale for Attack on Titan during the event. It makes sense, too, because there’s no way that they can wrap up the story with the remaining six episodes alone.

And even if not a feature-length episode, MAPPA is hopefully planning something to that effect, or else Attack on Titan fans will be enraged to learn that they have to needlessly wait for an extra week to watch the series finale.