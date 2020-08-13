Netflix Responds To Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Creators’ Exit From Live-Action Show

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten any progress updates on Netflix’s live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and it seems there’s a good reason for that. The original creators of the show, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, have officially announced their departure from the project. This comes as a huge Airbender-powered knockout punch to the collective fandom’s gut, as hopes were sky high for the series with the duo’s involvement. Now, fans fear that the show might not live up to the expectations that’ve been conjured for it.

Netflix has released a statement via Variety with a positive and reaffirming message, though. And in this case, addressing it was definitely smarter than staying silent, so good on you Netflix.

“We have complete respect and admiration for Michael and Bryan and the story that they created in the Avatar animated series,” a spokesperson said. “Although they have chosen to depart the live action project, we are confident in the creative team and their adaptation.”

No detailed reasoning was given for DiMartino’s and Konietzko’s departure, as they cited the general cause of creative differences. That being said, DiMartino’s statement on his website makes it quite clear that while the final product “has the potential to be good,” it will not reflect their vision for the series or follow the direction they had planned for it.

It’s no exaggeration to say that the live-action show has a lot riding on it. The property commands a dedicated fan following and remains very popular to this day. So, Netflix will really have to tread lightly when it comes to reimagining the source material, especially if they go ahead with some of the big changes that are reportedly being planned.

Fans are understandably worried about the departures, but Netflix seems to be confident in their ability to make a show that’ll live up to the Avatar: The Last Airbender name. And we can only hope that the finished product turns out to be everything we’re hoping it will be.