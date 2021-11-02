Amazon Prime Video delivered one of its most popular original TV series ever way back in May 2019 in the form of Good Omens, the comedy-drama about an angel and a demon attempting to prevent Armageddon. Though the first six episodes adapted the whole of the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett, a second season is now in production, as based on ideas Gaiman and Pratchett had for an unwritten sequel.

Filming’s been underway in the U.K. for the past couple of weeks, and now Prime is ready to tease a little of what we can expect from season 2. This first look image came our way today, revealing the return of Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) – and they couldn’t look more in-character if they tried.

“Aziraphale and Crowley take on the end of the world. Again,” read the caption to the photo on Twitter. “Here’s your exclusive first look at the upcoming Season 2 of Good Omens.” See it in the gallery below:

Aziraphale And Crowley Face The End Times Again In Good Omens Season 2 First Look 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Also in the gallery above, you can catch the new behind-the-scenes image shared by Gaiman, who is returning as showrunner for season 2. “You waited,” he wrote on Twitter. “And now you see [Michael Sheen] and David Tennant, being perfectly affable.” He also confirmed that the photo of the two stars taking a break took place on the show’s Soho set, just outside Aziraphale’s antique bookshop.

This first-look pic serves as a good reintroduction to the two leads – Aziraphale, with his innocent expression and cup of tea, and the shades-wearing Crowley flashing his wicked grin. The odd best friend (and maybe more) dynamic the pair shared in the first season is the reason why Good Omens struck such a chord with viewers in the first place.

Good Omens season 2 is shooting now but it has yet to be given a release date.