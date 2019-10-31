Once again, I can’t stress enough how the Batwoman TV series couldn’t have debuted at a more opportune time. With Fox’s Gotham now a thing of the past, The CW are now free to use whatever Batman villains from the comic books they so choose. Well, I’m guessing a few are out of their reach, as Matt Reeves may want them saved for the silver screen, but that still leaves dozens of other evildoers at their fingertips.

For those keeping track, we’ve already met a pre-Hush Tommy Elliott and Magpie, with more familiars undoubtedly on the way. I’m just not counting Alice among their number, however, as she’s always been a contemporary for Kate Kane, and not the Dark Knight himself.

This time, it’s the Executioner who’s coming to the Arrowverse. Previously played by Michael Chiklis on Gotham, the torch will now be carried by Jim Pirri in “I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury.” If you’d like your first look at him, then be sure to browse the gallery below.

Considering how we’re this early into the game, who knows which other criminals will show up next. Killer Croc has already been name-dropped, and it’s not very often the Arrowverse doesn’t eventually make good on such teases. Bets are also being placed on the Court of Owls, although my gut says they’re being saved for a potential second season.

For more info, be sure to check out the official synopsis:

NOTHING AS IT SEEMS — A disturbing death has Gotham reeling and the city reaches out for their new vigilante hero. Luke (Camrus Johnson) confides in Kate (Ruby Rose), while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) asks Jacob (Dougray Scott) for a special assignment. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues her nefarious plot against the Kanes, with Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) being a conduit to part of her plan. Batwoman pays another visit to Mary (Nicole Kang.) Scott Peters directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash (#106). Original airdate 11/10/2019. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Batwoman airs on Sunday nights on The CW, with “I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury” scheduled for November 10th.