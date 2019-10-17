Batwoman Confirms Robin Exists In The Arrowverse

Having aired only two episodes so far, Batwoman has already opened up so many possibilities for the Arrowverse that previously hadn’t been tapped. If you tuned in for the most recent adventure, “The Rabbit Hole,” then you no doubt heard Wonder Woman getting name-dropped.

Well, the Easter eggs certainly didn’t end there my friends, as one of DC’s oldest and most iconic characters was also referenced. In the midst of all the hoopla surrounding the emergence of a new Caped Crusader in Gotham City, reporter Vesper Fairchild said the following during one of her broadcasts discussing a pivotal scene in which the hero had to work in the shadows:

“Batman was not there. Was there a cowl convention we didn’t know about? Was it Robin’s high school graduation?”

Batwoman: 1x03 - "Down Down Down" Gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Now that we have confirmation on Robin also existing in the Arrowverse, speculation turns toward which version that may be. Considering how the MIA Batman was likely at it for years, my best guess is that he could’ve had multiple proteges before vanishing.

If so, then the likes of Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake and maybe even Damian Wayne could be out there somewhere. Should some version of Robin one day appear on Batwoman, then perhaps it’s best the producers fill the role of either Tim Drake or Damian Wayne, as both Dick Grayson and Jason Todd are already tied up over on DC Universe’s Titans.

Then again, showrunner Caroline Dries and her colleagues could get creative with this. If you’ve likewise read the Smallville Season Eleven comic books, then you’ll remember how it was Nightwing who was Batman’s sidekick in those – and it was Barbara Gordon operating under the mask. Taking that into account, we could one day see something just as wild on the small screen.

Batwoman airs on Sunday nights on The CW.