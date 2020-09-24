Batwoman Season 2 Set Pics Reveal First Look At Javicia Leslie

Batwoman season 2 has started filming and some new photos give us our first look at Javicia Leslie on set. Following Ruby Rose hanging up her cape after season 1, Leslie was hired as the show’s new lead, playing the original-to-TV character of Ryan Wilder. While we’ve yet to get a glimpse of the actress in the Batwoman costume, down below you can see her in Wilder’s civilian outfit.

As shared by Canadagraphs, the images showcase Leslie in a blue jacket, orange tee and yellow checked trousers. As well as giving us our first look at Ryan, though, the pics also tease a brand new storyline. The scenes being filmed take place at Gotham City General Hospital with a sign reading “Bat Toxin Antidote – Line Up Here.” So, Batwoman season 2 will feature a plotline about some kind of illness derived from bats, it seems. That’s certainly an extremely on-the-nose reference to current events from the writers.

You can check out a few of the photos via the gallery below, and for more, be sure to follow the link at the bottom to visit Canadagraph’s website.

Of course, we shouldn’t be expecting to see Leslie walking around Vancouver in her Batsuit just yet, as we’ve previously been told that Ryan will have to earn her stripes as Kate Kane’s successor before she can don the cowl. Even then, her new look costume will be a work-in-progress and will develop as the season goes on. Leslie has promised that the outfit will reflect the fact that there’s a black woman under the cowl as well, including the heroine wearing a red wig which mirrors her natural hair.

Though production’s already underway, we unfortunately won’t be seeing any of Batwoman season 2 until January 2021, alongside the rest of the returning Arrowverse series. As always, watch this space for more.