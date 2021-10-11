Batwoman Season 3 To Have A Major Focus On Poison Ivy

Batwoman returns for its third season this week and will continue the adventures of Javicia Leslie’s Ryan Wilder. She had some big shoes to fill when taking over from Ruby Rose, but most fans agree she’s made the role her own and brought some exciting new energy to the CW’s Arrowverse.

The season 2 finale saw a number of key artifacts relating to the villains washing up in Gotham, and we’ll soon see them being used to wreak havoc on the streets. One particular tease saw Poison Ivy’s vines creeping out of the water, with Bridget Regan announced for the part in August.

Now showrunner Caroline Dries has said Ivy will play a big role in the third season, with a full arc devoted to her. Speaking with TVLine, she said:

“I’m super excited about the Poison Ivy storyline. There’s a huge facet of it that we haven’t revealed to the press that will be really fun for the audience to participate in. We do a combination of staying true to the Poison Ivy canon and what we normally do, which is put our own spin on it. It’s a major story arc of the season, and we make it really really hard on Batwoman.”

It sounds like the next few months will put Pamela Isley in the spotlight. Not only will she be a major player in Batwoman, but she’s also the co-lead of the excellent animated show Harley Quinn.

The last season of that show saw Harley and Ivy finally pair up for a relationship, with the next season promising more screwball romance to come. Sadly we don’t have an exact date for its return, save that it’s coming in “late 2021”.

But Batwoman is up first and I can’t wait to see Regan’s take on the character tangling with Ryan Wilder. The third season premieres on the CW on October 13th.