‘Behind the Monsters’ Docuseries About Horror’s Most Terrifying Icons Coming To Shudder

Horror has always been packed full of terrifying and memorable monsters. And now, AMC’s horror-streaming platform Shudder is going to teach you everything you need to know about your favorite creeps and creatures in their brand-new exclusive series.

Shudder has announced a new series called Behind The Monsters. This six-episode miniseries will be made up of documentaries about some of horror’s most iconic villains. Each episode will feature interviews with the writers, directors, special effects artists, and actors responsible for bringing these iconic creatures to the screen and making them famous, giving viewers a unique look into the behind-the-scenes stories that shaped their favorite horror movies. It will also feature interviews with other directors influenced by the creatures and discussions with horror historians and other experts.

The series will have episodes focusing on Friday The 13th’s Jason Voorhees, Halloween’s Michael Myers, Nightmare On Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger, Hellraiser’s Pinhead, Child’s Play‘s Chucky, and the iconic Candyman.

In a statement, Shudder’s general manager Craig Engler said that:

“In the history of film, only a handful of stars and characters like Mickey Mouse or Marilyn Monroe have risen to the heights of fame to become instantly recognizable the world over. Yet somehow, a small group of monsters who got their start in low-budget horror movies have transcended their humble beginnings to become international pop culture icons. ‘Behind the Monsters’ will tell the story of their unlikely rise to fame, from the ideas that inspired them to the indelible mark they’ve left on the world.”

Behind The Monsters is written and directed by Gabrielle Binkley and Anthony Uro, and the first episode will launch on Tuesday, October 26, with a new episode being launched each week.