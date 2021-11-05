Bidding War Breaks Out For New Mahershala Ali Limited Series

With two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy and three Screen Actors Guild Awards taking pride of place in his trophy cabinet, Mahershala Ali’s reputation as one of the finest talents in the industry is more than secured.

As well as his on-camera exploits, the 47 year-old has also been expanding his reach behind the camera to increase his workload as a producer, so any project that comes with his name attached is guaranteed to be a hot ticket. Deadline is reporting that a bidding war is breaking out for literary adaptation The Plot, which has Ali set to star in the lead role.

Mahershala Ali's Daywalker Takes Center Stage In Blade Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

How to Get Away with Murder‘s Abby Ajayi is penning the eight-episode limited series, based on the psychological thriller novel of the same name by The Undoing‘s Jean Hanff Korelitz. The story follows a struggling author and writing instructor who steals an idea from one of his students, before he begins being tormented by a mysterious figure who knows the pitch wasn’t his, which threatens both his life and career.

Netflix, Hulu, HBO, HBO Max and Amazon have all been named as potential bidders for the project, although it isn’t clear whether The Plot would be intended to shoot before or after Ali’s Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Blade.