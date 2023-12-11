‘Big Brother’ winner was ‘ghosted’ by CBS for ‘Reindeer Games,’ legend Janelle Pierzina claims

The holiday-themed Big Brother Reindeer Games was anything but a gift for Rachel Reilly, according to her friend and fellow series veteran, Janelle Pierzina.

CBS’s original spin-off is set to premiere tonight, December 11, and nine notable stars from the franchise will once again battle on the network for a grand prize. But, two faces you won’t see on your television are Rachel’s or Janelle’s.

In a fiery post on X, Janelle — who played in Big Brother 6, 7, 14, and 22 — claimed that Rachel was originally linked to Reindeer Games, but was ultimately left in the dark by casting in favor of bringing back Nicole Franzel-Arroyo.

“CBS called my bestie Rachel Reilly to be on Reindeer games and GHOSTED her for Nicole. I’m absolutely disgusted by this decision! Rachel is a f***ing queen! How dare they ! What are your thoughts on this? and why so few women??!”

Both Rachel and Nicole are two of the biggest names hailing from Big Brother. Rachel played in seasons 12 and 13, winning the latter. Nicole has moved into the house three times, competing in seasons 16, 18, and 22, and she was triumphant in her second appearance.

Janelle and Nicole are in a longstanding feud, so it’s not surprising to see Janelle take a shot at her in support of her friend. We last saw Rachel during The Traitors US season 1 earlier this year, and she has yet to verify Janelle’s claim about CBS “ghosting” her.

Also, why wasn’t Janelle cast in Reindeer Games? With CBS throwing around the term “legends” for the inaugural show’s roster, the four-time player would be a shoo-in. But, Janelle confirmed in a comment on X that she is still under contract with Peacock. This fall, Janelle competed on The Traitors US season 2 — a Peacock show — which is presumably why her deal with the platform didn’t allow her to hop over to CBS this holiday season.

We have not received a release date for The Traitors US‘s second iteration. But, it could air in early 2024 if it follows season 1’s release window.

Who is competing in Big Brother Reindeer Games?

We published an article last week sharing “Gamervev’s” rumored Reindeer Games cast list. And they were bang on. CBS officially announced the cast, and eight other Big Brother veterans will join Nicole in the spin-off. As Janelle pointed out, there are more men than women (five to four), and here they are: