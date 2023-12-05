What happened to Janelle Pierzina from ‘Big Brother?’

Out of all the contestants that have stayed at the Big Brother house, some have managed to leave a mark even without winning the competition. Janelle Pierzina is a perfect example of this, being remembered as one of the best players across the show’s many seasons.

Of course, in a show such as this, in which new people come and go with each season, it’s normal for viewers to forget some players. That said, it’s hard for Janelle Pierzina to leave the minds of the most loyal viewers for too long.

She has appeared in seven seasons of the American iteration of the show and in Big Brother Canada, so it’s safe to call her a veteran in this particular format. Life doesn’t revolve around this TV series, however, so it’s natural for folks to be curious about what else Pierzina has been up to.

What happened to Janelle Pierzina?

Before she was a contestant in Big Brother 6, Pierzina was an actress and model. After she got a taste of reality TV stardom, Pierzina left acting behind and featured as a cast member in other reality shows, such as The Amazing Race and Snake in the Grass.

But her time on the small screen may be over, as Pierzina has turned her attention to real estate, a field which she seems to particularly enjoy. Still, there’s a chance that you may see this realtor on the small screen from time to time, as she sometimes makes appearances in shows like House Hunters. Between all the work, though, the star still has to make time for the family she built with her husband, Jess DeSanto.

The two met when they attended University of Minnesota-Duluth together, and were friends for years before getting engaged in 2009. A year later, they tied the knot and started welcoming children into their lives. Currently, Pierzina resides in Edina, Minnesota, with her husband and their three kids, Violet, Lincoln, and Stella.