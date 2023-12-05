Where can I watch ‘Big Brother Canada?’

If you enjoy a healthy dose of drama, strategy, and competition, Big Brother is the show for you. And in case you’ve already gone through all seasons of the U.S. and U.K. versions, don’t worry, there’s more out there for you.

In the years since the franchise was born, many different countries have created their iterations, which greatly contributed to Big Brother‘s popularity around the globe. Nowadays, the show’s format has been copied in various forms many times ove, allowing viewers to watch how people behave in close confinement with others while isolated from the outside world. Naturally, this means that wherever you are in the world, there’s a high chance that your country has a version of the show, but it’s never too much to consider what other iterations may bring to the table.

Big Brother Canada, for example, is a series that many folks typically turn to. Even despite its announced hiatus back in 2017, people just couldn’t get enough, leading to the show’s quick return to the screen. If nothing else, this proves that the Canadian iteration is worth your time, but to dive in, you must first understand how.

How to watch Big Brother Canada

There are a few different ways to watch Big Brother Canada. Fortunately, most seasons are available for streaming on Prime Video, Fubo TV, 7plus, and the Paramount Plus Apple TV channel, for example, but if none of these options are for you, worry not.

Full episodes of the show are also uploaded to its official website, where you can currently watch seasons 7 through 11, as well as access news, contestant profiles, and videos related to the series. That said, bear in mind that this content is only available for those residing in Canada, though, so if you find yourself outside the country, you’ll need a trusty VPN to get the job done. Once you have that, you’re good to enjoy all the Big Brother Canada episodes you want, free of charge.

As soon as a new season starts airing, you can rest assured that more episodes will make their way to the site, as well as streaming platforms, so make sure to keep a lookout for those. You wouldn’t want to miss out on the action or any housemate romances, would you? For now, though, it’s best that you take the time to catch up with all the seasons you’ve already let pass you by. They’ll surely keep you entertained for the time being.