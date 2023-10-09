How to watch ‘Big Brother UK’ in the U.S.

Big Brother is a phenomenon. It has been running for as long as I’ve been alive, so needless to say, reality TV has played a significant role in shaping our generation into the dramatic Gen Z that we are today. Although the show originally started in The Netherlands (yes, that surprised me too), it has now expanded to almost every country on Earth’s surface, with some of its most famous versions originating from none other than the United Kingdom.

In fact, this northern European island has witnessed some of the most iconic moments in reality television – all thanks to the one and only Gemma Collins, bless her. Unfortunately, while Americans do have their own Big Brother to catch up on (equally as juicy as the U.K. version, if I do say so myself), there’s just something special about the English iteration, especially when the latest season just kicked off. If you’re eager to join in on the fun, here’s how.

Where to watch Big Brother U.K. from the U.S.?

via ITV2

Yesterday, the United Kingdom introduced the new contestants for season 20 of Big Brother, with many fans already picking their favorites and identifying potential rivals for the months ahead. Though the episode is only a few hours old, numerous international fans are eager to catch the new season on their screens, even all the way from the American mainland. Luckily, there is a bulletproof option ahead.

Naturally, as is often the case with internationally popular series, a VPN is the go-to solution. With a VPN of your choice, you can easily access ITV’s streaming service, which is exclusively available for Great Britain viewers – allegedly. The streaming service is free but supported by ads, so you’re likely to have no trouble using it with a VPN, as there’s no need for any upfront payment.

Unfortunately, there are no confirmed plans for Big Brother U.K. to be broadcast by any stateside network yet. However, if you’re only interested in catching the highlights, the official YouTube channel for Big Brother U.K. frequently uploads videos of the moments you just can’t miss. Additionally, the channel has made everything more accessible and inclusive for all viewers by adding closed captions to the introductory clips of each contestant.

For now, a VPN remains the only option for international fans outside of the United Kingdom. Thankfully, with a VPN, you shouldn’t encounter much trouble in the future but remember, the show airs every Sunday at 9pm, GMT+1.