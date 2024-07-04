Black Noir II’s unmasking in ‘The Boys’ Season 4 has left fans scratching their heads

The new version of Black Noir is one of the most beloved characters introduced in Season 4 of The Boys. However, the Supe’s unmasking in Episode 6 raises questions about his identity.

In Season 3 of The Boys, Homelander (Antony Starr) discovers he is the son of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), an old school Supe Vought considered the best result of their Compound V experiments. Since Soldier Boy was unhinged, Vought tried to use his genetic material to create a new Supe they could raise from childhood, ensuring his obedience. The shocking reveal is followed by the realization that Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), Homelander’s most fateful follower, knew the truth all along.

In a fit of rage, Homelander shoves his fist into Black Noir’s torso, supposedly killing him. It’s an emotional death, complete with Black Noir’s imaginary friends saying their last goodbyes. Still, once Black Noir II is unmasked in Episode 6, it’s clear that the actor inside the black armor is… Nathan Mitchell! What could this possibly mean?

Is the original Black Noir alive in The Boys Season 4?

While Mitchell is still part of The Boys’ crew, the original Black Noir is most definitely dead. Yet, since Mitchell is such a talented actor, producers decided to bring him back to play the role of his replacement, a hilarious decision that allows Mitchell to showcase his talents.

Black Noir II is a talkative wannabe actor who’s always trying to find meaning in his new part, while everyone just wants him to shut up. That’s wildly different from the almost stoic original Black Noir. The fact that Mitchell completely changed his body language for the new role is a testament to his talent, as even with his full armor, he manages to give each version of Black Noir a different personality.

While we see Black Noir II’s face for the first time in Episode 6, Mitchell’s recast is not even a well-hidden secret. The actor’s name has been part of the end credits since the first episode of Season 4. Mitchell is also listed on official pages as a Season 4’s main cast member.

With the fate of America hanging by a thread and Homelander plotting a coup, the Boys will soon be forced to go on an open war against Vought. When that happens, Black Noir II might become a casualty. If that happens, we hope The Boys gives Mitchell a third role, as his chameleonic skills would keep standing out in a series filled with breathtaking performances.

